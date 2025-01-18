"We helped you get Ashanti back" - Netizens call out Nelly for performing at Trump's 2025 inauguration 

On January 17, CBS reporter Taurean Small announced on X that Nelly is one of the performers slated to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball, which will take place on January 20. The rapper will be reportedly joining Jason Aldean to perform at the Liberty Ball after he is sworn in for the second time on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

As per Taurean Small, the news of Nelly performing at the inauguration ball was stated by "sources familiar with Inauguration planning". The singer himself has not taken to social media to release an official statement regarding the same.

The news of Nelly performing at the inauguration day has caught many by surprise, as he hasn't publicly supported Trump in the past. As per The Tribune, the singer, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., said back in 2017:

“I liked Donald Trump, I did. I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president. He doesn’t surprise me as a person, he surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes.”

Netizens have since taken to The Shaderoom's Instagram post to react to the announcement with one netizen saying:

The internet user was referring to Nelly and Ashanti confirming in September 2023 that they had rekindled their romance 10 years after their initial breakup. They went on to tie the knot in December 2023, with them welcoming their first child last year in July.

Meanwhile, several others took to social media to respond to the announcement with comments online reading:

Several netizens were seemingly discontent regarding the rapper's performance at Trump's inauguration ball. Comments online read:

Several country singers, like Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Parker McCollum, Gavin DeGraw, and Lee Greenwood, will be performing at the event. Nelly is also known to have collaborated with several country singers like Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line. His 2021 album, Heartland, was also largely influenced by country music.

More details about the inauguration ball as Nelly is confirmed to perform at the event

The inaugural committee that is handling the festivities said in a press statement:

“This monumental weekend will commemorate President Trump’s historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America’s new Golden Age.”

The inauguration event includes a Make America Great Again Victory Rally that will be taking place on January 19. Performers for the same include Kid Rock, The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir.

Carrie Underwood will be performing America the Beautiful at the swearing-in ceremony, and opera tenor Christopher Macchio will be singing the national anthem, The Star Spangled Banner, with Lee Greenwood performing as well.

The Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum will be performing at the Commander in Chief Ball, with Gavin DeGraw performing at the Starlight Ball.

