"I am proud of his unwavering strength" — Ivanka Trump shares throwback photos and videos paying tribute to her father ahead of Inauguration day

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to X on January 16, 2025, to pay tribute to her father ahead of inauguration day, by sharing throwback photos and videos. In one of the tweets, sharing a photo of hugging the President-elect, Ivanka Trump mentioned:

"I look forward to watching my father take the oath of office again as the 47th President of the United States. I am proud of his unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more."

In her first tribute tweet prior to Trump's inauguration, Ivanka mentioned that she finds herself filled with gratitude and would like to reflect on special moments with her father and family from eight years ago as the "Inauguration approaches". She shared images of her family when they first stepped off Air Force One on arriving in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, in another tweet, Ivanka described how it felt to witness her father become the 45th President of the United States in 2017. She mentioned that she lit Shabbat candles with her husband Jared Kushner in the Lincoln Bedroom on Trump's inauguration day at the time.

The President-elect's daughter also shared a video of her son, Theodore, crawling for the first time in the White House State Dining Room, and added that watching her daughter Arabella "sneak through the secret door of the Resolute Desk are memories I will cherish forever".

"I hate politics"— Ivanka Trump comments on not serving during father's second term as President

In a recent episode of Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show, dated January 14, 2025, Ivanka Trump commented on not serving during her father's second term as President, despite being one of his top advisers in the first term. Calling politics a "very dark, negative business", Ivanka said:

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable.”

She mentioned that to some extent she is "at the center of the storm" because her father is about to become president, and while some people love the "gladiator aspect"— meaning the fight that politics involves— it was never her.

Ivanka Trump said that she is looking forward to being able to show up for the President-elect as a daughter and "be there for him to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game."

Ivanka added:

“To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter.”

The President-elect's daughter commented on the position of being a President and called it the "world's loneliest," stating that the enormity of the decisions one makes in that position on a daily basis defines how transactional everyone is with that person.

Ivanka Trump relocated to Florida with her husband and three children after Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections. During her podcast appearance, she mentioned that one of the main reasons she's not serving in Trump's second term is that her primary goal was to be the best mother.

Ivanka said that since she knows the cost of serving in a Presidential administration, she doesn't want her kids to bear the negatives.

