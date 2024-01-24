"Stop disrespecting greats": The Breakfast Club claiming SZA is this generation's Mary J. Blige sparks different reactions

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy felt that SZA is "this generation's Mary J. Blige." When Charlamagne was asked whether or not the masses appreciated the R&B singer enough, he said:

"Yes absolutely, she gets all the radio play and all of that - I feel she can get more awards, which I'm sure she will. You know, the Grammys are next month, so she'll get those accolades, but do we really appreciate the once-in-a-generation talent she is."

To which Envy responded:

"No..we appreciate her music - because, like you said, her songs play all of the time, but her, and what she does, and how she performs, and the songs that she writes - no, (we don't)."

When Envy refused to compare her to past stars, he said that she is "this generation's Mary J. Blige," to which Charlamagne agreed.

This comparison with Mary J. Blige raised the eyebrows of many people online who begged to differ.

"SZA music cool but not the same": Netizens react as SZA gets comparison to Mary J. Blige

After The Breakfast Club's recent episode went viral, The Hollywood Unlocked posted news about the comparison online on Instagram, where netizens took to the comment section to disagree. Netizens disagreed with Charlamagna Tha God and DJ Envy's comparison of SZA with Mary J. Blige.

Some went on to say that although the R&B star is good at her music, she cannot be compared to Mary J. Blige and that comparisons between the two shouldn't be drawn.

Others also pointed out that Mary J. Blige might not like the comparison.

SZA is an American neo-soul singer and songwriter that works in the R&B genre. Her music also has elements of soul, hip-hop, minimalist, R&B, Indie rock, cloud rap, witch house, and chillwave.

At 53 years old, Mary J. Blige is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She has often been called the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and was popular in the 1990s and 2000s.