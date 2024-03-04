"But she is still doing it" - Jess Hilarious faces criticism online as she reflects on joking about Chadwick Boseman's weight loss before his death

Jess Hilarious has made her way back into the headlines after her recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, claiming that she regrets making fun of Chadwick Boseman. The whole fiasco started in 2020, just before Chadwick passed away due to colon cancer. At the time, due to his treatment, he appeared visibly thinner, which Jess made fun of.

However, when it was revealed that Boseman passed away due to cancer and his loss of health was due to the chemotherapy and treatment of the deadly disease, Jess Hilarious was met with a lot of criticism.

Now, almost four years later, Jess Hilarious appeared on the podcast and claimed that it was her biggest regret to make fun of Boseman’s health. She said:

"I was going stop doing 'Jess with the Mess' because all I do is riff on people… That’s my thing. And I remember Chadwick Boseman had dropped a video shortly before he passed, and I thought he was training for a movie. I thought he was, you know, some people really get into the roles that they, you know, lose weight for a role or something like that."

Jess Hilarious continued:

"He was telling people to stay inside… I said you need to stay inside or something like that… Of course, I didn’t know anything about his cancer or anything like that… I riffed on him, and everybody thought it was funny and cool, even myself until he passed. I didn’t even care how people looked at me. How I looked at myself was crazy… I was like, alright, I gotta change the way I move."

While Jess Hilarious has been in regret ever since Chadwick passed away, her apology and statements once again did not sit well with the masses as one commented on a clip from the podcast and said:

Social media users criticize Jess for accepting that she should not have trolled Chadwick in 2020 before his death. (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

Jess Hilarious bashed online as she claimed that she regrets mocking Chadwick Boseman

Some fans feel Jess Hilarious did not hesitate even a bit in accepting that she regrets making fun of Boseman’s deteriorating health as she was unaware of his disease.

She recalled how people were posting online about boycotting and canceling her. However, as soon as the clips from The Pivot Podcast went viral on social media, here is how the masses lashed out at Jess:

Chadwick Boseman is known for his roles in Black Panther, 42, 21 Bridges, Get On Up, Gods of Egypt, and many more. Born in November 1976, the actor passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after battling cancer for four years.

While Jess continues receiving hate on social media, a handful of people applaud her for accepting that she was wrong. However, the Comedian has not yet addressed the comments of the masses yet.