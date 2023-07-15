“This year I’m not working": Emily Blunt said she’s taking a break from acting

The Girl on the Train actress Emily Blunt was a guest speaker on iHeartPodcast's Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi. In the episode which was released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Emily Blunt shared the news that she was going to take a breather from acting and focus more on her kids as they grow older.

Emily Blunt has two daughters nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet with husband John Krasinski. The couple have been married for 13 years and celebrated their anniversary on Monday. During her appearance on the podcast, Blunt told the host that she wasn't working this year.

“This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” she said.

Golden Globe award winner, Emily Blunt also dived into the reasons behind wanting to spend time away from the camera. She said that she didn’t want to miss out on the things in life that are the big moments for her kids.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?'," the actress said.

She added that she needed to be there for her daughters for a "good stretch" and that it was something that she felt in her bones.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski married in 2010 (image via Wireimage)

Emily Blunt’s interview comes before the release of her upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer. The film also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malik, and Florence Pugh.

It is set to have a theatrical release on July 21, 2023.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski spend time together in the mornings before their kids wake up

Emily Blunt got candid in the podcast and shared how she spends time with her husband, The Office actor John Krasinski. Emily revealed her morning routine that she spends at home with her husband and their rescue puppy before the kids wake up. She said that they spend time together in the morning with their rescue puppy and each other.

Blunt noted that she didn't want to get a dog but because the kids were "pushing for it" and John was also up for it, they adopted the dog. She said that she didn't mind waking up early with the puppy as it meant that she and her husband could catch up and talk in the mornings before their kids woke up.

Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer in the upcoming film Oppenheimer (Image via Instagram/ @robertdowneyjr)

During her appearance, the actress also revealed that her Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso reside in the same building as her. She said that the two couples are quite close and hilariously added that she now catches a glimpse of Damon's slippers every day.

Noting that they were like "some weird commune," Blunt said that not only has she only seen Damon in his slippers, she hasn't seen him wearing "regular shoes" in a long time. She added that since they live in the same building, they "pop down" to see each other and said that it was the best.

The 40-year-old actress went on to share her appreciation for Matt as a neighbor. She further shared a cute detail about the two couples enjoying Sunday night dinners together with all their children. Blunt said that while Damon was the "most easygoing, beautiful person," his wife Lucy was even more beautiful.

“But we all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said, 'We found this amazing building.' And of course, we were like, 'We'll live in the same building!'," the actress said.

She said that Damon and his wife were lovely and cool people who live in Brooklyn and they have Sunday night dinners, adding that the kids love each other.

Emily Blunt may take a break from acting but having Matt Damon as a neighbor is surely to keep her in the loop about scripts, roles, and gossip of Hollywood. However, fans can still catch her in Oppenheimer which is set to have a theatrical release on July 21, 2023.