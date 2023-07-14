5 science biopics to watch before Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide ever since news of its development was announced. With just a week left for the film's official theatrical release on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer has been taking in all the spotlight recently.

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film will tell the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Along with Murphy, the film will also feature the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

While Nolan's movie is expected to paint a picture of Robert Oppenheimer's life, especially his work on nuclear warfare, the film will also talk about the scientist's personal life, including his love affairs, his academic rivals, and the political issues that later arose in his life.

So, ahead of Oppenheimer's global premiere, here are five films based on the lives of famous scientists that one can watch.

The Theory of Everything, The Imitation Game, and 3 other biographical films like Oppenheimer

1) The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Theory of Everything is a beautiful film that tells the story of the celebrated physicist Stephen Hawking. Directed by James Marsh, the film was adapted from Jane Hawking's memoir, titled Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in lead roles, i.e., as Stephen and Jane Hawking, respectively. The two actors are supported by an ensemble supporting cast that includes the likes of Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, Simon McBurney, Christian McKay, Harry Lloyd, and David Thewlis.

Like Oppenheimer, The Theory of Everything goes into detail about Hawking's life, especially his relationship with his ex-wife, Jane, and their subsequent divorce. The film also paints a picture of Hawking's academic struggles and the achievements that he earned, all while his physical health kept deteriorating.

2) The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

The Man Who Knew Infinity is based on the life of reknowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Adapted from Robert Kanigel's book of the same name, the film was directed by Matthew Brown.

In the film, Dev Patel portrays Ramanujan while Jeremy Irons plays Ramanujan's mentor and professor, GH Hardy. The film's cast also include Devika Bhise, Toby Jones, Stephen Fry, and others.

Similar to Oppenheimer, the film tells the true story behind the discovery of the theoretical mathematician in Ramanujan, his path to fame, and the numerous struggles he had to face after moving to England, including multiple rejections and racial discrimination.

3) The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game is a biopic that revolves around Alan Turing, the British mathematician who was responsible for decrypting German intelligence messages for the British government during World War II. Directed by Morten Tyldum, the film was based on Andrew Hodges' biography on Turing, titled Alan Turing: The Enigma.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing, along with Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance, and Mark Strong in supporting roles.

Both The Imitation Game and Oppenheimer are set during World War II, with the former majorly dealing with Turing and his team's efforts at building a machine to decode Enigma messages. The film also talks about Turing's struggles with his sexuality and how he was convicted by the British government for his homosexual leanings.

4) Tesla (2020)

Tesla tells the story of the famous inventor Nikola Tesla. Directed by Michael Almereyda, the films stars Ethan Hawke in the titular role. He is joined by the likes of Eve Hewson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jim Gaffigan, Kyle MacLachlan, and others.

The film predominantly deals with Tesla's career and his long-standing rivalry with Thomas Alva Edison. The film revolves around Tesla's findings regarding alternative current, painting a picture of the inventor's creative thoughts and his visionary work. It also dives deeply into Tesla's relationships with his peers and the investors who took interest in his inventions.

Unlike in Oppenheimer and other biopics, Tesla stands out for its inclusion of a contemporary narrator who directly communicates with the audience watching the film.

5) A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Beautiful Mind is a film that tells the story of the American mathematiciann John Forbes Nash. Inspired from a biography on Nash of the same name by Sylvia Nasar, the film was directed by Ron Howard.

Russell Crowe plays the role of John Nash in the film, and he is joined by Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg, Judd Hirsch, Josh Lucas, and others.

The film depicts Nash's brilliance in the field of mathematics and economics, his theories, and findings, as well as his academic successes. On the other hand, the film dramatizes the story of the mathematician, portraying the slow deterioration of his mental health, the problems that arose in his life after being diagnosed with schizophrenia and his eventual recovery from the disease.

Like Oppenheimer, the film deals with Nash's career and his contributions towards game theory while simultaneously talking about his personal life and the influence of his family.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer releases worldwide on July 21, 2023.