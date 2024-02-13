Who is Jess Hilarious dating? All about her kids and baby daddy as Breakfast Club co-host announces pregnancy

Comedian Jess Hilarious just revealed she is pregnant with her second child on the latest episode of the radio show, The Breakfast Club. As she turned 32 yesterday, February 13, the radio host received a call from her boyfriend Chris during the morning show. Chris extended his warm birthday greetings to her and said:

"I know it's a special day for you. I can't wait to see you. I'm so proud of you."

He then went on to say:

"I cannot wait for our little bundle of joy."

Co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy had a surprised look on their faces as Chris suddenly made a reference to having a baby. They asked him once again to confirm if they heard him correctly, and then DJ Envy excitedly asked Jess if she was pregnant. Both he and Charlamagne did a little cheer and congratulated Chris. Jess confirmed the news with a smile. The co-hosts then asked her how far along she was, to which she replied:

"Yes I am three months. So I'm 13 weeks."

She then thanked Chris for the birthday wish and told him she loved him. Since Jess Hilarious' birthday was just a day before Valentine's Day, Charlamagne jokingly told Jess's boyfriend that an engagement ring would be an amazing gift for the special day.

Jess Hilarious is also mother to an 11-year-old son

Jess Hilarious has an 11-year-old son, Ashton Amar James, who was born in 2012. The comedian had previously opened up about motherhood and raising Ashton as a single mother. Jess and Ashton’s father, Gerome, ended their relationship shortly after their son was born.

However, they are co-parents who now share an amicable bond. Jess and Jerome launched their YouTube podcast called Co-Parenting Therapy in 2022. There, they spoke about their willingness to retain their friendship and “unbreakable bond” for their son.

Ashton appeared on one of the episodes titled “Kids Get Mopped & School Suspension”, where he spoke about his parents co-parenting him and the relationship they share.

Jess Hilarious went public about her current partner, Chris around July of last year. She posted some pictures with the then-mystery man on Instagram, where they were seen enjoying a vacation. The comedian has since posted several photos and video clips with her boyfriend. However, not much is known about Chris at the moment.

From some of the videos shared on Instagram, it can be assumed that Chris shares a close bond with Jess's son Ashton. In one of her posts, the three of them, along with other family members were seen in a very domestic setting, in the midst of Thanksgiving preparations.

Jess Hilarious joined The Breakfast Club earlier this month after a year-long search went on for a third co-host. Alongside DJ Envy and Charlamagne, she has interviewed City Girls, Tee Grizzley, S*xyy Red, and a few others, so far.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE