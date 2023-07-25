What happened with Jess Hilarious and TS Madison? Trans vs Cis debate drama explained

American comedian Jess Hilarious got into a heated argument with television personality TS Madison over menstruating trans vs cis women. On July 23, the 31-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle and reacted to an old resurfaced video by a trans-TikToker named Blessing Rose who said that cis women "don't own" periods or womanhood.

Sharing a lengthy video on her thoughts on the situation, Hilarious said:

“Who the f— is gonna stand up for us? Who the f— stands up for us? And us, I mean women, real women, biological women, women who born with all the parts that you guys wish that you were. When does the delusion stop? What is the difference between you and someone who has been diagnosed to be mentally insane? The only difference is you don’t have a straitjacket on.”

Jess Hilarious then continued her rant about the accusations that cis women don't own periods and then asked people to "wake up."

“How are you projecting your anger on real women, because we are the gate-keepers. We are the gate-keepers for periods. We’re the only ones that f—— bleed, honey. We’re the only ones that can give birth. We make y’all people. We make y’all. Y’all come from US. You can’t be US, you will never. You’re chasing something you’ll never ever get You’ll never be that.”

As of writing, Jess Hilarious' video has garnered over 270K likes and 63K comments and has faced immense backlash over her controversial stance on the issue.

What did TS Madison say about fumed Jess Hilarious' remarks?

An old resurfaced video of Blessing Rose was the reason behind Jess Hilarious' anger and controversial comments on menstruating individuals and womanhood. As per Hollywood Unlocked, Blessing Rose said in the video:

“When the transphobia just comes out, the audacity, and just the arrogance for cis women to believe that they own periods. That they own womanhood. You don’t. You don’t own periods. You don’t own womanhood. You experience both, and both are different for every person. But, as a cis woman, it doesn’t belong to you, so you can’t gate-keep it.”

Bashing Hilarious' comments on "real women, biological women, women who were born with all the parts" that trans people "wished they were," TS Madison took to her Twitter handle and sympathized with the comic's view on the situation, adding she does not always like the tone that people use to express their thoughts.

Without mentioning Jess' name, she urged "real" women to take a "good look" at how transphobia affects "ALL women."

Ts Madison @TsMadisonatl1 There are sooooo many “Real” women that get mistaken for being “transgender” Women and that’s where a lot of the anger comes from….

I do hope they take a Good look at how Transphobia affects ALL women……

This did not sit right with the comic and she took to her Instagram handle to openly call out Madison not to play with her. Sharing a picture of Madison themself, Hilarious said:

Screenshot of Jess' Instagram story. (Photo via @jesshilarious_official/Instagram)

Responding to her Instagram story, Madison took to her own handle and shared an old video where Jess Hilarious said a male celebrity offered to fly her out after mistaking her for a trans woman.

In a lengthy caption, Madison wrote that they have fought tooth and nail for black women and have also featured others on her platform to uplift them. She added that she identifies as a black trans woman.

"@jesshilarious_official I have never disrespected you nor came at u publicly when you said side ways s**t i didn’t like, i inboxed you…. Your mouth don’t put no fear in my heart cause you not the only b***h that can put a read on the floor! So if it’s up then it’s up! But as a grown individual i don’t wanna go that route cause that’s not gone solve nun! BUT WE CAN I’m alllll day wit it‼️ now I posted what i said because of what came out of YOUR Own experiences!"

Screenshot of TS Madison's Instagram post responding to Jess Hilarious' story. (Photo via @tsmadison/Instagram)

After all the social media drama, TS Madison cleared her stance stating they are an ally of both trans and cis or biological women. On July 24, the television personality shared a clip from her appearance at Amanda Seales' Small Doses podcast from April 2023.

In the footage, TS said a lot of cis-gendered women think they are jealous of them, and that she does not like Black women.

"One, I’m not jealous of any woman: cis or trans. And two, you cannot compete… you’re the carbon copy, you can’t compete with the original. I’m not trying to compete with the original. I’ve pulled from, I’ve absorbed and I’ve referenced and revered, but I am not competing.”

As of writing, Jess Hilarious has not responded to TS Madison calling a truce on the situation.