What did Webster Barnaby say about trans people? Transphobic rant sparks outrage online

British-American politician Webster Barnaby was slammed online after he compared transgender people to "demons" and "mutants." On April 10, the 63-year-old Deltona City rep made the controversial comparison while discussing Florida's House Bill 1521, which penalizes the use of public bathrooms for transgender people.

As per the Tallahassee Democrat, he said:

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet."

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Florida Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby directly compared trans people to mutants in X-Men and called the trans people, including children, present in the room "demons and imps."



This was during debate for HB1421 that would criminalize trans people using bathrooms. Florida Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby directly compared trans people to mutants in X-Men and called the trans people, including children, present in the room "demons and imps."This was during debate for HB1421 that would criminalize trans people using bathrooms. https://t.co/y5VsCKeAfJ

After several transgender people testified before the panel, Barnaby continued:

"This is the planet Earth where God created men male and women female. I’m a proud Christian conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence, not on the fence."

Webster Barnaby then spoke directly to trans people and added:

“The lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us. That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world.”

Barnaby's comments were not hailed by many and received severe backlash online.

Twitter reactions on Barnaby Webster's comments on trans people

After Barnaby Webster's comments on transgender people went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the politician for his harsh comments, with one comparing him to Hitler. Others vowed not to vote for him for his next term and called him out for wasting their tax money.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Barnaby's comments on trans people.

Cat @notcatsilver



It would be a shame if we all called



(850) 717-5029

(386) 736-5042



1/2 CW: cruel remarks abt trans folks in imageIt would be a shame if we all called @websterbarnaby ’s office to let him know that spewing hateful rhetoric about trans folks is not cool, and how we will work hard to make sure he isn’t re-elected.(850) 717-5029(386) 736-50421/2 CW: cruel remarks abt trans folks in imageIt would be a shame if we all called @websterbarnaby’s office to let him know that spewing hateful rhetoric about trans folks is not cool, and how we will work hard to make sure he isn’t re-elected. (850) 717-5029(386) 736-50421/2 https://t.co/joIVkT3W1Q

Mike Chitwood @SheriffChitwood While we have Neo Nazis and other hate groups invading our area and targeting people for their faith, their ethnicity and their sexuality, our own state representative @websterbarnaby wants to put another target on their backs. While we have Neo Nazis and other hate groups invading our area and targeting people for their faith, their ethnicity and their sexuality, our own state representative @websterbarnaby wants to put another target on their backs. https://t.co/OV2leyXuPk

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Barnaby's comments on trans people (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Barnaby's comments on trans people (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Barnaby's comments on trans people (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Barnaby's comments on trans people (Image via Twitter)

Webster Barnaby apologized for his controversial remarks on transgender people

After receiving backlash on Twitter regarding his recent remarks on trans people while discussing Florida's "bathroom bill," Webster Barnaby apologized for his words. As per NBC News, he said:

“I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons."

As of writing, the politician has removed his account from Twitter as a search for his official username flashes "This account doesn’t exist."

As per several Twitter users, Barnaby apologized for his remarks but also made it clear that he proudly stands by his statements previously made on trans people.

Before removing his account from the platform, Webster Barnaby tweeted:

Carlos Guillermo Smith @CarlosGSmith Florida Republican Webster Barnaby stands by calling transgender people “mutants and imps”.



He also stands by his forced apology only for the part where he called them “demons”. Florida Republican Webster Barnaby stands by calling transgender people “mutants and imps”.He also stands by his forced apology only for the part where he called them “demons”. https://t.co/CHRY1s5rZo

HB1521 is one of ten pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation being examined in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill into law last year, prohibiting kids in kindergarten through third grade from discussing gender and sexuality.

Poll : 0 votes