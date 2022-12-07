Did Hitler invent Fanta? Inventions explored as Kanye hails dictator during inflammatory Proud Boys interview

American rapper Kanye West has garnered criticism for stating Adolf Hitler was behind several great inventions, which was ultimately proven otherwise.

The 45-year-old star has been in hot waters for making antisemitic comments during interviews and sharing controversial posts on social media, impacting his personal and professional life.

On December 1, Kanye appeared in an interview with Alex Jones, where he praised Adolf Hitler for being a great inventor.

"This guy that invented highways, invented the very microphones that I use today as a musician. You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that. I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Amid Kanye's claims, which were factually untrue, online speculations have increased about what all was invented during the Nazi German regime.

One of these speculations is around the invention of Fanta, a beloved orange carbonated drink, which many claim was invented during Hitler's reign. However, is this true? Are there any other inventions that took place around that time? Let's find out.

Fanta was invented during the Second World War

The iconic carbonated drink, Fanta, was invented in Germany during the Second World War for a practical reason that Germans could not manufacture Coca-Cola.

Before the war broke out, Coca-Cola had risen in popularity all over the world, and the company established factories in Europe to cope with the demand. However, in 1941, the allies put an embargo on American trade, as a result of which, the secret ingredients used in Coca-Cola became unavailable.

So, to stay in the business, the German production company of Coca-Cola whipped up a new recipe that would use rations available during wartime.

Max Keith, the head of the German branch at the time, came up with an alternative idea that involved scrapes of several fruits left over from fruit-pressing factories.

The popular word "Fanta" comes from the German word Fantastisch, which translates to fantastic. The carbonated drink instantly became a wartime hit in Germany but was discontinued after the war concluded.

Therefore, while Hitler himself did not invent Fanta, the drink was concocted during his time.

Fanta was reintroduced to the world in 1955 and soon spread across markets globally, with several flavors of the beloved drink found today.

Fanta is not the only Nazi German invention that we use today

Fanta is just one of the popular inventions that came up during the Nazi German regime. In fact, there are several.

As per World Atlas, the alcoholic drink Jägermeister was invented in 1933 by Curt and Wilhelm Mast, and was marketed as an “after-dinner digestive aid.”

The opioid drug Methadone, which is used as a pain reliever and to treat drug addicts, was invented in 1939, after Germany faced an opioid shortage. The drug was reintroduced in the United States in 1947.

Sarin, which is a deadly human-made chemical warfare agent, was developed by Nazi scientists as a cheaper alternative pesticide. Nazi Germany made 12,000 tons of the dangerous compound by 1945. However, World Atlas reports that Hitler never used it as a chemical weapon during the war, even though he was pressurized by his advisors.

Something as ordinary as a Jerrycan was also produced in 1937 in Nazi Germany after Hitler ordered its production to supply fuel efficiently for the military. Americans tried their hands at duplicating it in 1939, but were unsuccessful until the British learned about it and began its mass production in 1944.

Some of their other inventions are Acoustic Torpedoes (1943), Anti-ship missiles (1943-1944), Anechoic tiles (1940), and even the Volkswagen Beetle, which was commissioned by Hitler in the 1930s.

Kanye West asked Jews to forgive Adolf Hitler

During a recent interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Kanye West stated that Jews need to "forgive Hitler."

In an interview titled Saving Ye, the 45-year-old star stated:

"Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love. You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people — forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people."

Moreover, Kanye West made several other anti-semitic statements in the interview, where he claimed that the Jews should not have any influence in America since they don't accept Jesus.

Kanye, whose Twitter account recently got suspended once again, stated that Jews need to work for Christians. He added that he would only hire a Jew person after skimming through their phone and confirming that they are not a spy.

Kanye also stated that America is a Christian country, and its rules must therefore be aligned with the bible, before adding that most gay couples don't end up marrying.

