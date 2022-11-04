Coca-Cola Christmas Countdown: Deal, release date, price, and flavor selection explored

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is ready to bring some holiday cheers by kicking off its annual Christmas Countdown this month. The brand's all-new on-pack promotion will help cover the cost of "special festive moments. Whether that be mealtimes or gifts for friends and family."

Starting November 21, 2022, shoppers can scan the QR code on the brand's new Christmas-themed sharing packs for a chance to win one of thousand pre-loaded £200 "Festive Feast" gift cards from Love2Shop. These cards are accepted at major supermarkets and restaurant chains, among other places.

Flavor Variants (Image via Coca-Cola)

The promotion will run on market-priced packs of large PET bottles (1.25lt, 1.75lt, and 2lt) and multi-packs of cans. Flavor variants in the campaign include Coca-Cola Original Taste, Zero Sugar, and the brand-new Zero Sugar Cherry. The packs also have a new Christmas-themed design featuring the company's iconic "Sundblom Santa Clausevariants."

Coca-Cola brings "Real Magic" to this holiday season

Martin Attock, vice president for commercial development at CCEP Great Britain, explained the drive behind this year's promotion in a statement:

"Coca-Cola has been bringing people together at Christmas for more than 130 years, and this year is no different. We want to help shoppers focus on enjoying magical moments with friends and family, by giving them a little something to put towards a special meal this Christmas."

In addition to the thousand gift cards, shoppers can also win exclusive gifts and other festive gifts from the company.

New Packaging and bottles (Image via Coca-Cola)

The brand's on-pack promotion is supported by a multi-million pound marketing campaign, "Real Magic," an initiative launched last year focusing on the "real magic of human connections."

This year, it will run from November through New Year's Eve. The company commented on the campaign, stating:

"With a simple and uplifting message of unity, inclusion and positivity at its heart, it aims to remind us that all we need for a magical Christmas is shared moments with community and the ones we love."

#Holidaysarecoming: Christmas Truck Tour

In addition, nothing says "holidays are coming" like the company's "Christmas Truck," and its respective tour. While it has not been confirmed, the soft drink brand's tweet hinted that "holidays are coming" when questioned by netizens.

Image via Twitter/@mattylarsen2, @CocaCola_GB

Image via Twitter/@bettym26, @CocaCola_GB

Image via Twitter/@shimibidy, @CocaCola_GB

In 1995, Coca-Cola came up with a memorable television advertisement of illuminated trucks with iconic artwork by Haddon Sundblom, who designed the brand's Santa Clause.

Around 2007, after the absence and subsequent public demands to bring it back, the company started touring several areas of the country in a fleet of nineteen trucks. Since then, the tours have attracted thousands of visitors.

Promotional material for Christmas Truck Tour (Image via Coca-Cola)

Visitors are given free coke and participate in various activities like Meet the Santa and a virtual reality ride, Santa's Sleigh.

Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational beverage corporation known for its namesake carbonated soft drinks. It sells various other products through brands such as Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, SmartWater, Costa Coffee, and Monster. The company remains the number one soft drink brand in Great Britain.

The "Real Magic" campaign also focuses on retailers to ensure they tap into the "growing soft-drinks opportunity at Christmas."

According to the brand, in 2021, soft drink sales increased by 9% and sales for the company increased by 36% over the Christmas period.

