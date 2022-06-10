What is TikTok's 'healthy Coke' trend? Netizens slam drink made with balsamic vinegar

Netizens are divided as TikTok's "healthy Coke" trend is reaching far and wide. The latest food, in this case beverage, trend on the app has content creators and internet users mixing two discordant ingredients to make the semblance of healthy coke, as opposed to the regular Coca-Cola drink.

The 'healthy Coke' trend has been ongoing for a while now. It originated on the video-sharing app, but has since spread to other social media platforms. Netizens have weighed in on the subject, and many can't seem to get past the Ingredients and the taste.

What is the "healthy Coke" from TikTok made of?

Many videos on the app show users pouring a mix of balsamic vinegar and sparkling water into their glasses. The result is that the mixture immediately morphs into the color of regular Coke.

For some users, the balsamic vinegar and sparkling water combination has become the perfect low-calorie substitute for their everyday Coca-Cola. However, many others who tried it were not as keen, and they they found the mix rather repugnant.

The 'healthy Coke' recipe first became a thing when TikToker Amanda Jones shared a clip of herself trying out an alternative Coke preparation, as recommended by her Pilates trainer. Jones' clip went viral, racking up over four million views. She mentioned that she drank the healthy coke every day.

She shared that while others might find the mixture strange, she thought it tasted just like coke. When mixed, the balsamic vinegar and sparkling water drink looked like Coke and had the same fizzling sound. Influencers soon picked up on the trend as they made videos to test out Jones' claims.

Reactions to TikTok's "healthy Coke"

Low-carb influencer Janelle Rohner shared a clip of herself trying the fizzy drink. Rohner informed fans in her clip that she did not think it was a cool idea and that the smell alone indicated it didn't taste like coke.

Influencer Ashley McCrary also gave the healthy Coke a try by mixing it in her kitchen. After she downed it, the food blogger expressed shock as she informed followers that it, in fact, tasted great. She also mentioned that it was her "new drink."

The trend made it to Twitter in no time and was met with heavy criticism. Many thought that it was ridiculous that anyone would think the combination of vinegar and sparkling water could taste like Coke. You can check out some of the reactions below:

⍣josie⍣ @josiebellaa whoever said balsamic vinegar and sparkling water is a healthy version of coke, hell is hot whoever said balsamic vinegar and sparkling water is a healthy version of coke, hell is hot

katie mai ☻ @bykatiemai can someone pls tell me if they tried that tiktok lady’s “healthy coke” recipe with balsamic vinegar and la croix cuz LMFAOO HOW DOES THAT TASTE GOOD can someone pls tell me if they tried that tiktok lady’s “healthy coke” recipe with balsamic vinegar and la croix cuz LMFAOO HOW DOES THAT TASTE GOOD

fatima @fatimafarha_ Tiktok has people doing some v questionable shit sometimes. Why’d I just get 5 straight videos on my fyp of people drinking balsamic vinegar with sparkling water because some user/influencer said it tastes like “healthy coke”??? This is worse than the frozen honey thing Tiktok has people doing some v questionable shit sometimes. Why’d I just get 5 straight videos on my fyp of people drinking balsamic vinegar with sparkling water because some user/influencer said it tastes like “healthy coke”??? This is worse than the frozen honey thing

elham @elhammohamud people making “healthy coke” on tiktok we have LOST the plot to this world. Stop and drink the real fucking Coke!!!!!!!! people making “healthy coke” on tiktok we have LOST the plot to this world. Stop and drink the real fucking Coke!!!!!!!!

Alex McDaniel @AlexMcDaniel the youths are mixing balsamic vinegar with la croix and calling it “healthy coke”



i’m too tired to fight it tbh the youths are mixing balsamic vinegar with la croix and calling it “healthy coke” i’m too tired to fight it tbh

Andrew Pugliese @andrewpug Imagine going to a BBQ this summer and someone hands you a balsamic vinegar and guava flavored "healthy coke". Imagine going to a BBQ this summer and someone hands you a balsamic vinegar and guava flavored "healthy coke". https://t.co/eTc0l2M5jZ

Andrea Thorp @TheRodeoMrs If I see one more woman put balsamic vinegar into seltzer calling it “healthy coke” I will be going to sonic for a route 44 full sugar coke in protest. stop it…get some help. If I see one more woman put balsamic vinegar into seltzer calling it “healthy coke” I will be going to sonic for a route 44 full sugar coke in protest. stop it…get some help.

female roman roy @sarahburhans_ no way are the tiktok girlies drinking balsamic vinegar and la croix and saying it tastes like a “healthy coke”………….. please be serious……….

no way are the tiktok girlies drinking balsamic vinegar and la croix and saying it tastes like a “healthy coke”………….. please be serious………. https://t.co/C3gZP6E6AC

hot mess @_____jas____ Are y’all okay … trying to making “healthy coke” with … balsamic vinegar 🥹🤢🤮 Are y’all okay … trying to making “healthy coke” with … balsamic vinegar 🥹🤢🤮🙏

himbo enjoyer @PRlNCEDWARD tw // food , drink



i hope everybody is having a good day except the person on tiktok who mixed balsamic vinegar with tonic water and claimed it was a "healthy coke" tw // food , drinki hope everybody is having a good day except the person on tiktok who mixed balsamic vinegar with tonic water and claimed it was a "healthy coke"

Nicole Adamo ⚡️ @Nickilishious Ok so now you guys are mixing seltzer with balsamic vinegar and making what you’re falling a “healthy coke”? Lol



I need to log off for a while. Ok so now you guys are mixing seltzer with balsamic vinegar and making what you’re falling a “healthy coke”? LolI need to log off for a while.

TV stars also joined in the fun. Hoda Kotb, and Jenner Bush Hager gave the experiment a try on their show. The ladies had glasses and the said ingredients on their table. While mixing them, Hager quipped nervously, "Do we just do everything TikTok says?"

The result of mixing both substances had Kotb and Hager agreeing that the 'healthy Coke' indeed looked like Coca-Cola. Hoda proceeded to take a sip which she immediately regretted. The TV host pulled a face showing her dislike. Hager, on the other hand, took a sip and screamed that it was not Coke.

