"Goodbye middle class": Netflix's new tier plan in the US faces massive backlash online 

If there was any takeaway for Netflix from the decision to remove the basic-tier plan in Canada earlier this year, it was that fans were not happy with the update. Sadly, the streaming giant has finally brought forth the new law to the United States of America as well as The United Kingdom, much to the dismay of the viewers. After the news broke out, there seemed to be a massive online backlash against Netflix.

With the removal of the cheapest ad-free tier, Netflix will now only offer a $6.99 (£4.99) / month ad-supported tier in the lower range and a much more expensive ad-free tier for $15.49 (£10.99) / month. It will continue to feature the $19.99 (£15.99) / month premium plan.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the plan update (Image via Twitter)

After this news was announced on Discussing FIlm's Twitter page, many netizens transformed the comment section to a ground for bashing Netflix for wanting excessive money, with many even claiming that they were planning to discontinue the service in the future.

Netizens declare Netflix is over with new plan changes

A tweet by Discussing Film (Image via Twitter)

After the recent declaration from the streaming platform, many fans have come forward to claim that they were going to discontinue their subscriptions. If this does happen, it will be quite difficult for the company to sustain, especially with many other streaming platforms gaining popularity around the globe.

Of course, Netflix is too big a company to be affected by a few users, but this general momentum of dismay from fans may ultimately cause some big losses for the company.

Previously, the streaming service had invited similar backlash when it tried to enforce its new password-sharing rules, which were met with negativity by viewers who believed the new policy to be fundamentally flawed. This new rule change, which removes the basic ad-free tier for new subscribers, has been met with similar response.

Thus, it is yet to be seen how the company is affected by this.