The Root's Amber Heard article on 'a message to Black women everywhere' comes under fire online

The Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial finally concluded with the latter winning his defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star. The seven-body jury shared a unanimous verdict and said that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 The Washington Post op-ed.

In the article titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath,” Heard claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Although the story did not name Depp, his legal team alleged that it hinted toward the actor being Heard’s potential abuser.

Depp sued Heard for libel and filed a $50 million lawsuit against the actress for damaging his public image and negatively affecting his career. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that he assaulted her multiple times during their relationship.

Following nearly seven weeks of deliberations, jurors at the Fairfax County court ruled in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star and ordered Heard to pay him $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages (the latter reduced to $350,000 as per Virginia law).

Story continues below ad

Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million as she won one claim regarding Johnny Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman defaming her through his past “abuse hoax” statements against the actress.

Shortly after the verdict, The Root published an article discussing the impact of the Depp vs. Heard verdict on African-American women. However, the publication landed in hot waters as social media users criticized the article online.

A look into The Root’s article on Amber Heard’s defamation trial verdict

Story continues below ad

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial came to an end with the former winning the longstanding case, The Root published an article analyzing the impact of the verdict and Heard’s loss on African-American women.

In an article titled “Amber Heard Verdict Sends A Message To Black Women Everywhere,” writer Candace McDuffie questioned:

“If the mistreatment of a wealthy blonde haired, blue-eyed White actress is ridiculed by the world, what does that mean for Black women?”

Story continues below ad

The story condemned the treatment Heard received from around the world during the legal battle and claimed that her loss would act as a “setback” for Black women who cannot use money, fame or color as their armor:

“For Black women, who do not have whiteness or fame or money to protect them, Heard’s words of the verdict as a setback ring especially true. Whether you believe her or not, the way the world treated Heard was downright cruel and uncalled for.”

It further read:

“Not only were her bruises placed under a microscope by forensic experts during the trial, social media joined in on the skepticism.”

The article further addressed how people turned Heard into “memes and murals” for “mocking the validity of her abuse” and noted that some also believed that she was the “aggressor” in the relationship with Depp:

Story continues below ad

“If all of Heard’s privilege couldn’t protect her from such viciousness, Black women—like always—remain even more vulnerable.”

The writer also referenced other celebrities who have been victims of abuse like Rihanna, Tina Turner, and Megan Thee Stallion, and claimed that the pain endured by African-American women is always turned into “punchlines” and their humanity is always “invalidated.”

Twitter reacts to The Root’s Amber Heard article

Story continues below ad

The Root came under fire for an article on the impact of Amber Heard's defamation case loss on Black women (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced major online scrutiny ever since the beginning of their defamation trial in April. As their high-profile case finally came to an end with Depp’s victory, the stars continued to garner media attention.

Shortly after the ruling, The Root came under fire for publishing an article about the impact of Heard’s loss on African-American women. Several people also took to Twitter to react to the story:

Melanie Dione @thegates0fmel Sooooo that article from The Root? Definitely out of place. You don’t have to center yourself in something like that. It’s weird.



But if you think what happened to amber heard is just a white woman problem, you’re incorrect. Sooooo that article from The Root? Definitely out of place. You don’t have to center yourself in something like that. It’s weird.But if you think what happened to amber heard is just a white woman problem, you’re incorrect.

Story continues below ad

Bluetech @Bluetec87240080 Unbelievable... I read an article this morning from "The Root", published yesterday afternoon. The headline read "Amber Heard Verdict Sends A Message To Black Women Everywhere". I won't go into all the details, but why does everything that happens turn into a "racist" issue? Unbelievable... I read an article this morning from "The Root", published yesterday afternoon. The headline read "Amber Heard Verdict Sends A Message To Black Women Everywhere". I won't go into all the details, but why does everything that happens turn into a "racist" issue?

Natalie Whittingham Burrell 🐥 @natlawyerchic @eshusvulva I don’t give a damn about Johnny Depp. The OP is in response to an article from the Root that said Amber Heard losing, hurts black women. It’s not true. She beat her husband up and then faked DV allegations. That hurts black women. @eshusvulva I don’t give a damn about Johnny Depp. The OP is in response to an article from the Root that said Amber Heard losing, hurts black women. It’s not true. She beat her husband up and then faked DV allegations. That hurts black women.

Story continues below ad

ini✨ @inigeorge0



Thank you. @TheRoot On behalf of all the black women in the world, we kindly reject this message.Thank you. @TheRoot On behalf of all the black women in the world, we kindly reject this message.Thank you.

Anna Khait @Annakhait



It sends a message to all women to STOP lying and playing victim. It takes away from real victims… @TheRoot Huh? LolIt sends a message to all women to STOP lying and playing victim. It takes away from real victims… @TheRoot Huh? Lol It sends a message to all women to STOP lying and playing victim. It takes away from real victims…

Story continues below ad

RonM516 @RonF516 Amber said, If the mistreatment of a wealthy blonde-haired, blue-eyed white actress is ridiculed by the world, what does that mean for Black women? The Root's headline read Amber Heard Verdict Sends A Message To Black Women Everywhere. Misleading and causes racial problems! Amber said, If the mistreatment of a wealthy blonde-haired, blue-eyed white actress is ridiculed by the world, what does that mean for Black women? The Root's headline read Amber Heard Verdict Sends A Message To Black Women Everywhere. Misleading and causes racial problems!

DT @DanExellente @TheRoot These kinda articles are the worst…just because one white woman (who was proved to not be credible) lost a case doesn’t mean all black women are doomed 🤦🏽‍♂️ @TheRoot These kinda articles are the worst…just because one white woman (who was proved to not be credible) lost a case doesn’t mean all black women are doomed 🤦🏽‍♂️

Story continues below ad

Sophie @Sophie22318087 @TheRoot If you’re going to make this into an issue of race, it worth pointing out that the jury was mostly made up of POC (including a African-American/Indian female). Do their voices not matter? Are we not to value their judgement? @TheRoot If you’re going to make this into an issue of race, it worth pointing out that the jury was mostly made up of POC (including a African-American/Indian female). Do their voices not matter? Are we not to value their judgement?

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if The Root will address the response to their article on Heard's legal loss against Depp in the days to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far