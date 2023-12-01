Why did KathNiel break up? Fans pay tribute as Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla split after 11 years 

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, who were called KathNiel by fans, have confirmed the news of their breakup after being together for 11 years. As the rumors floated for a few days, Kathryn Bernardo finally took to Instagram on December 1, 2023, and posted about her parting ways with her longtime partner, Daniel.

The actress spoke about how she is “aware of the rumours and speculations going around,” and said:

“I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways. What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love."

Stating how Daniel was her first boyfriend, Kathryn Bernardo stated that the relationship brought her “joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home.” Calling Padilla his “comfort zone,” Kathryn Bernardo also gave out the reason for their breakup as she stated that the two had “drifted apart.”

She stated:

"Like any other relationship, we tried our best to make it work. We've been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can't go back to where we used to be. It just won't be fair to pretend that everything is still the same.”

Bernardo concluded by saying that their relationship “began with respect and ended with respect.” She also consoled her fans by saying that she knows how they are “hurting,” and requested them not to pick sides.

Social media users reacted to KathNiel’s breakup as Kathryn Bernardo confirmed the news of their split

KathNiel has received immense love from the masses as the couple has been together for 11 years. As Kathryn Bernardo posted a message for her former boyfriend and thanked him for “11 beautiful years, the social media users were left emotional as many looked up to the couple.

As the rumors started floating about the breakup, many publications such as Manila Standard reported the same. The couple confirmed the news of the breakup, here is how the social media users reacted:

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla started dating in 2012 but made it official in 2018. Since the couple has been together for 11 years, they were looked at by the fans as the idol couple, and hence, when they broke up, and confirmed the news of the split, social media users were left grieving.