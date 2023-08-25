"A personal choice": Kathryn Bernardo vaping video controversy explored as Filipino star issues statement

Filipino actress Kathryn Bernardo has issued a statement over her viral video where she was seen vaping. On August 23, the 27-year-old appeared at a press conference for A Very Good Girl and was asked about her thoughts on the video of her holding a vape which went viral on TikTok.

As per Google Translate, she said:

"First, I'm sad that there is a video about it because it seems like my privacy has been [ violated ]. But then, it happened, so it 's okay if it happened. If I do that, or if I don't do that, or if I only do that in the movie, that doesn't define my personality. It won't make me less of a person. I guess it just depends on the people. Just wait for the movie."

Speaking to the media, Bernardo said she hopes that her privacy isn't invaded the next time and no one films her without her consent.

"I hope it won't happen again because we also need our privacy and personal space."

Reportedly, a video of Kathryn Bernardo went viral in July 2023 where she can be seen holding what appears to be vape. She faced severe backlash online as the It Might Be You star is often seen as a role model for the younger generation.

However, at the time, some of the users came to her defense amidst the criticism, and one of them commented:

Kathryn Bernardo's co-star defended the actress after her vaping video went viral

Not just fans, but her A Very Good Girl co-star Dolly de Leon also defended Kathryn Bernardo, saying she was just holding the vape for a scene they were about to film.

"She has to practice using a vape because she doesn't know how to use it. But if she's indeed vaping and drinking, it's okay because she's at the right age. She's at the legal age."

Born on March 26, 1996, Kathryn Bernardo is a native of Cabanatuan, Philippines. She grew up with her two sisters, Chrysler Bernardo and Kaye Bernardo, and her brother, Kevin Cabanatuan.

She received her primary education from OB Montessori Center Inc. After she began performing, she was educated at home. She enrolled in Enderun Colleges, Taguig, to pursue marketing afterward.

In 2003, Kathryn Bernardo made her TV debut in the series It Might Be You, although in a small part. Her first major part was as the lead character's love interest, Maya, in the 2006 television series Super Inggo. The premise of the program is about a ten-year-old kid named Budong, who aspires to be a superhero in the future.

She stepped into movies after establishing herself in the television sector. She starred in movies like Gagamboy (2004), Taltong Baraha (2006), and Supahpapalicious (2008) in the mid-2000s.

She rose to prominence after starring in the 2010 drama series Mara Clara as the primary character. It was a remake of the same-titled 1992 television series.