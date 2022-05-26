FrontRow’s K-education app The Director is finally here: Time to learn from the K-pop masters themselves

FrontRow’s much-awaited K-education app, The Director, focusing on global K-content, has finally launched on Google Play Store and Apple Store. The app is the first K-content-related platform that aims to help people interested in the Korean entertainment industry. It also aims to help people who want to launch their K-content careers.

FrontRow's K-content app has simple and easy navigation modes with many sectors and mentors to learn from. It was even mentioned at KPOP.FLEX, Napoli COMICON 2022, and the Cannes Film Festival. The app will be a stepping stone for anyone interested in pursuing a career in South Korea.

Learn songwriting from ITZY’s lyricist, singing from SEVENTEEN’s vocal coach, and more: FrontRow’s The Director offers a range of courses

With the explosive boom in K-pop and K-drama fields - whether it is representing Korean content at the Oscars (Minari, Parasite), Golden Globes (Squid Game), or Grammys (BTS) - the Hallyu Wave has inspired many to pursue careers in South Korea.

From working in the K-pop industry to on-screen or behind-the-scenes roles in K-drama or just indulging in Korean culture, FrontRow’s The Director will help fans immensely.

The app features lectures from experts from various fields who share their experiences and stories with the audience, offering them insights into the industry.

The app also has a range of speakers who work behind the scenes with popular K-pop groups. Some of them include Kim Balko, a visual director for BLACKPINK and BTS, Shorelle, songwriter for ITZY, Kim Young-min, SEVENTEEN’s vocal coach, and producer Shinsadong Tiger. It also has appearances from Squid Game actor John D. Michaels, Nalu, a content creator in South Korea, James An, a famous rapper, and many more.

The topics that the speaker covers range anywhere from producing and writing K-pop songs to the experience of being a foreign actor in South Korea to even Business and Finance.

With an easy user interface, it is simple to find your preferred category. The Director hopes to be a platform that can help people who want to begin or continue their professional journey in South Korea - they can listen to real-life incidents directly from people who work in the industry and put their uncertainties to rest.

Meanwhile, they can also widen their knowledge of South Korea and its traditions in business, entrepreneurship, and fashion categories, among many others.

FrontRow has even announced an exciting gift for fans to celebrate the launch of the K-education platform. One lucky winner will win a return flight from South Korea. The contest winner will be announced on August 31 at midnight KST.

The K-education app tells people to “be The Directors of their lives” and brings them closer to their dream of working in South Korea.

