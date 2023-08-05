“He’s too hard on himself” - BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans console him after he gets overtly critical of his performance at SUGA’s Seoul concert

BTS’ Jung Kook fans are sending him warm words of assurance after he complained of delivering a poor performance at SUGA’s concert in Seoul last night, i.e., August 4.

For those unversed, BTS member SUGA held the first show of his three-day encore concert series, Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL, at the KSPO Dome.

Bangtan’s maknae made a special appearance at the concert and performed on SEVEN and Burn It with SUGA. Their joint performances earned loud cheers of appreciation from fans.

Shortly after the performance, BTS’ Jung Kook hosted a Weverse live where he was seen lamenting about his performance at the concert.

The Euphoria singer revealed that he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his performance and made some critical mistakes on stage. Seeing him distressed, ARMYs sent him sweet, consoling messages praising his performance.

"He’s too hard on himself," @_RapperJK wrote, sharing clips of the SEVEN singer critiquing his performance from the concert.

BTS’ Jung Kook explains what went wrong during his performance at SUGA’s concert

Shortly after the show, BTS’ Jung Kook came live on Weverse to express his regrets about his performance at SUGA’s concert. The Dreamers’ singer confessed that he made some critical mistakes during his singing, and he was sorry about them to ARMYs and SUGA.

Bangtan’s maknae pointed out that he messed up the lyrics briefly during Burn It and was apologetic towards fans. He revealed that he had practiced heavily but that on stage, he blanked out a bit and forgot the lyrics.

“I think I was nervous because I messed up a bit with the lyrics and I feel really sorry to ARMYs and Yoongi hyung.. ah.. I feel upset. I really practiced so much but ah.. how could I forget.. my mind went blank.”

In response, ARMYs confessed that BTS’ Jung Kook was so flawless on stage that they didn’t even notice his mistake. Fans revealed that they only have happy memories from the concert and loved his performance with SUGA.

When fans began writing that they didn’t even notice his mistakes and it was fine, the maknae retorted by saying that he was so guilty of the fact that he ended up skipping the singing part.

Furthermore, he explained that while performing, he couldn’t hear the instrumental for SEVEN well due to an in-ear glitch, wasn’t able to sing at the correct pitch, and is regretful of the error.

He rhetorically expressed his desire to perform Burn It on the second day of the concert. However, SUGA briefly joined his Weverse live stream and explained that it wouldn’t be possible for him to perform again at the concert.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans sent him encouraging messages to console him after last night’s concert

ARMYs consoled BTS’ Jung Kook by sending his sweet and encouraging messages. They revealed that his mistakes were barely noticeable and that he performed flawlessly despite an issue with his in-ear.

ARMYs have praised him, revealing that his solo performance of SEVEN as well as his joint performance of Burn It with SUGA were exemplary performances.

