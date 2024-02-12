Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 “Valentine’s Day” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 "Valentine's Day" rendition most recently surfaced on the internet. These shoes are predominantly Pink and appropriately imbibe the eponymous Valentine’s Day theme.

theme. The Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 "Valentine's Day" rendition is predicted to debut in the sneaker world in 2024, as per Sneaker News. Note that the Jordan Brand hasn’t revealed the official release date of the shoe as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold online and offline at Nike, alongside a bunch of connected sellers. These pairs will be marked with a $165 price tag.

More details about the Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 "Valentine’s Day" shoes

A closer look at the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@osbsneakers)

Jordan Brand is rolling out some last-minute gift options for those of the guys who are still uncertain about what to give and receive on February 14th, which is the big occasion for lovers. The holiday is just a few days away.

This "Valentine's Day" version of the Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 is the most recent iteration of the Jumpman's fusion design. It has padding in a gentle as well as charming pink color. The suede top is engulfed by it, and the heel section on the outside of the shoe has a milky translucent white color.

Using the combination of white and pink, the midsole maintains the Strawberries & Cream aesthetic, which is the perfect way to round up the overall arrangement.

Nike’s Jordan Brand fused three classic models, namely the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8, to create the Jumpman MVP 678 hybrid design. The description of this model on Nike's site reads:

"We didn't invent the remix—but considering the material we get to sample, this one's a no-brainer. We took elements from the AJ6, 7 and 8, making them into a completely new shoe that celebrates MJ's first 3-peat championship run. With leather, textile and nubuck details, these sneakers honor one legacy while encouraging you to cement your own."

Be on the lookout for the Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 “Valentine’s Day” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers can stay in touch with Nike's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Valentine's Day" colorway of Jordan Jumpman MVP 678 model, Nike also offered the themed colorways of its popular models, including the Dunk Low, Air Force 1, Cortez, Blazer Mid, and more.

