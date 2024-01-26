Nike Dunk Low "Since '72" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low “Since ‘72” shoes recently surfaced on the internet. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Sail/Pacific Moss-Cream II-Limestone color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Since ’72” sneakers are anticipated to be dropped sometime during summer 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date is currently under wraps.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked retail merchants. They will be marked with a $115 price tag.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low "Since '72" sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

"Since '72" is a line that honors the extensive past of Nike, which dates back to 1972, when the company first opened its doors. This assortment is an alternative viewpoint on Nike's extensive history.

The trajectory and development of Nike are celebrated through this range, which also highlights the brand's ongoing heritage in the realms of both style and sports. The first shoe in this series is a reimagining of the famous Nike Dunk Low, which features a canvas composition reflecting the brand's humble roots as well as its ascent to a globally recognized juggernaut.

The Nike Dunk Low "Since '72" is a fine example of how traditional design and contemporary manufacturing can be expertly combined. The upper body are manufactured out of canvas with a sail-like tint, which is a tribute to the classic style and longstanding popularity of the brand.

Tan canvas additions, which lend depth to the shoe's overall appearance, are a perfect match to the neutral foundation that the shoe comes with.

The collar areas, liners, and leather Swooshes are all rendered in a dramatic "Pacific Moss" shade, which stands in opposition to the subtle tones of the top. The use of this dark, earthy green color gives the layout a pop of brightness.

A traditional sail midsole along with a medium gum rubber outer sole unit are the two components that provide the shoe with a solid foundation below the feet. Using this mix not only provides longevity and grip, but it also contributes to the overall retro appearance of the footwear.

One of the most notable characteristics of this Nike Dunk Low is the distinctive graphic insoles that are titled "Since '72." These insoles reflect the path that Nike has taken, and they represent the brand's dedication to innovation and quality ever since it was founded in 1972.

Team Swoosh underlines the origins of the Dunk model on its website in the following manner:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low "Since '72" shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely interested in owning these are advised to stay in contact with Swoosh’s site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

