Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise sneakers recently emerged online, covered in fuzzy suede. This entire shoe is wrapped up in a Shimmer/Burnt Sunrise-Amber Brown palette.

Sometime during the summer of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise variant is anticipated to enter the sneaker market, as per early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the official launch date has not been disclosed by Nike so far.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via Nike’s SNKRS app, its online and offline locations, and a bunch of its linked merchants. This item is only available in women’s exclusive sizes and the retail price is fixed at $135.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise sneakers

Here's another look at Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The Dunk Low has been regularly redesigned to cater to a wide range of interests and fashions. Yet, it is most widely recognized for its traditional two-tone, all-leather appearance that has its roots in the long history of collegiate athletics.

When it comes to its most recent editions, the Dunk Low Premium range has mostly differentiated itself by bringing high-quality components and unusual hues that connect with seasonal vibes.

After the release of the Photon Dust Light Armory Blue, which was inspired by the winter season, Nike is getting ready for the spring months by introducing a new edition to the assortment: the Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise.

Shades that are evocative of the sunset on the sky's edge are included in the newly designed “Burnt Sunrise” colorway, which brings to life the sensation of a warm summer evening.

The top part of the shoe is covered with truly hairy suede, which not only gives the design a sense of varied texture but also resembles the suede that was used on the preceding Photon Dust Light Armory Blue.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The color matching is well-balanced with light tan on the mudguard, eyestay, and heel counter. This creates a subtle distinction against the vibrant orange that predominates on the toe box, tongue flap, midfoot, and collar area of the shoe.

Furthermore, the heel tab as well as the Nike Swoosh have been recreated in a somewhat deeper orange instead of the brighter orange. Orange rubber is used for the outer sole unit, and the layout is finished off in a seamless style that includes a tan midsole that mixes well with the vibrant hues of the top.

Team Swoosh emphasizes the roots of the Dunk sneaker styles in the following manner:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Dunk Low Burnt Sunrise colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.