Nike Dunk Low "Photon Dust Light Armory Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low is preparing with fresh suede makeup to further expand the model’s women’s catalog. This latest colorway is entirely decked in a Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey-Light Armory Blue color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust Light Armory Blue” colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene on January 25, 2024. These shoes are expected to be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

The retail price is set at $135 for each pair, and it is available in sizes for women. The SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) code of this "Photon Dust Light Armory Blue" colorway is FZ3779-025.

Nike Dunk Low "Photon Dust Light Armory Blue" shoes are covered in shaggy suede overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

First released in the 1980s for basketball players, Swoosh's Dunk Low has since become a staple in sneaker culture and a fashion statement for shoe lovers everywhere. Its adaptability and development potential, in terms of the materials it uses and the colors it offers, are the keys to its enduring relevance.

The sneaker community has witnessed advancements like the Corduroy structure, and players have already demonstrated their excitement for the "Cyber" and "Miami Dolphins" varieties that were just recently made available to the public.

Meanwhile, the women's Photon Dust Armory Blue colorway, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2024, is a promising addition that appears to take its influence from Sean Cliver's SB Dunk Low.

This Nike Dunk Low is made with a rich, hairy suede texture, which creates an atmosphere that is cool and pleasant. By covering the shoe in a dual-tone scheme consisting of icy blue as well as neutral grey, the textured surface creates a vibe that is both nostalgic and contemporary.

The neutral gray provides a clever distinction on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel, whereas the ice blue provides a cold background for the shoe. The Swoosh, along with the heel tab,are both highlighted with a darker shade of gray, which defines the overall layout.

Meanwhile, the tongue is adorned with laces plus a tongue tag that is finished in a light blue-tinged white color, complementing the ice blues that elegantly stretch to the tongue flap. The appearance is anchored by a midsole that is spotless off-white, which is nicely paired with an outer sole unit that comes in blue rubber.

The Swoosh site explains the Dunks' humble beginnings as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust Light Armory Blue” shoes that will reportedly arrive in the next few days. Those absolutely curious to cop them are advised to keep an eye on Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.