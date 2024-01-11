Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki Coconut Milk” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of “Black/Red Stardust,” “White Pink Coconut Milk,” and more variations of the Nike Air Force 1 Low model in the past few days, the Swoosh label has prepared another “Khaki Coconut Milk” colorway for the launch this year.

According to preliminary reports from Sneaker News and other sources, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki Coconut Milk” sneakers are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around the next few weeks of 2024. Note that Nike hasn’t revealed the precise launch date of these pairs as of now.

Reportedly, they will be offered via the digital as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail vendors. These sneakers will be marked with a fixed price tag of $130 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki Coconut Milk” are coupled with crisp white midsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The versatility of old favorite footwear is evident as it seamlessly transcends across seasons, adjusting to the changing demands of the wearer while maintaining its stylish and relevant appeal. This quality is one of the characteristics that distinguishes it from other types of sneakers. Well-accustomed to versatility, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has demonstrated its flexibility on multiple occasions.

At the same time that we are transitioning into the cooler, more colorful months of autumn, an additional version is emerging that promises to fit in with the beauty of autumn.

This updated “Khaki Coconut Milk” version allows its graceful simplicity to speak volumes about its overall quality, as highlighted by House of Heat. The initial step in the design involves crafting the foundation from “Coconut Milk” leather, a hue reminiscent of the creamy, hot beverages relished during the fall season.

This shade envelopes the shoe's upper in a gentle color palette, which helps to set the tone for the shoe's more prominent characteristics.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The next thing that draws attention is the tactical use of "Khaki" suede on the Swoosh as well as heel embellishments. This material switch offers both feel and variation to the shoe. This intentional use of material is where the footwear refers to the autumn season.

Below, a white midsole creates a clear divide between the top and the outer sole unit. The final touch on the design is an outsole made of cream rubber.

Team Swoosh summarizes the 40-year-old Nike Air Force 1's fascinating sneaker history:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Khaki Coconut Milk” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of this year. Nike fans and other interested parties can sign up on Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app for regular updates on their launch.