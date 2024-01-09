Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As is typical of Nike Inc., the company often re-releases old styles and hues that were popular with customers, such as the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Linen" shoes. This shoe that was last seen in 2016 will restock in a similar Linen/Atmosphere-True White color scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” sneakers are all set to reappear sometime around the summer of 2024, as per the initial reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that Nike’s official word on this rerelease is currently pending for confirmation. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold by the digital as well as the physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be priced at $135 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” are accented with soft pink swoosh accents

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has firmly established itself as beloved footwear due to the tempting lure that sets it apart from other sneakers. From its debut in the 1980s to its many versions, collaborations, and unique regional debuts, the AF1 Low has seen it.

Among the many well-known iterations of the AF1, the Nike Air Force 1 "Linen" shines out due to its subdued appearance. Initially, these highly sought-after shoes were a component of Nike CO.JP's versions, an assortment exclusively available in Japan.

After some time had passed, the pair were later seen in 2016 through an exclusive Kith drop that took place during Art Basel in Miami. The early reports can confirm that this sneaker will be back in the summer of 2024.

Taking a closer look at its structure, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Linen keeps the same stock keeping unit (SKU) as the re-issue that was released in 2016, ensuring that its adored features are preserved. It has been constructed with high-quality tumbled leather and features a soft tan called "Linen."

On the other hand, the lace set, the tongue, and the sock liner are all adorned with pristine white accents, which are an excellent contrast to the shoe's understated basis. However, what differentiates this pair from others is a slight tinge of pink on the famous Swoosh, the heel tab, and the Nike emblem on the tongue flap.

Providing a sense of harmony to the top, the characteristic white Air Force 1 midsole features pink "AIR" marking. This marking is complemented by a pink rubber outsole, which complements the overall look.

According to Team Swoosh, the captivating history of the Nike Air Force 1 model, which is 40 years old, can be summarized as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the rereleasing Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Sneakerheads and other Nike fans looking forward to buying them are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s website and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.