Kith x Birkenstock Braided London Collection: Everything we know so far

Kith is back with Birkenstock to offer a captivating London collection featuring three colorways of the latter’s London Mule. During the holiday season of 2023, the Kith x Birkenstock Braided London Collection will be made available, as reported by Sole Retriever and other partnering vendors.

It’s equally important to remember that the official launch dates are still kept hidden by the partnering brands. These pairs will be exclusively sold via Kith's online as well as in-store platforms. The specifics of the pricing have yet to be disclosed.

Kith x Birkenstock Braided London Collection offers three distinct colorways of the mule design

Here's another look at the upcoming mules (Image via Instagram/@ronniefeig)

In a world where practicality and flair come together, Birkenstock has begun an incredible journey of creative collaboration, teaming up with a wide array of designers, businesses, and creators.

This globally renowned footwear label has recently partnered with many big names, including Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Rick Owens, and more. And before the closure of 2023, Birkenstock seems to have more plans, including a joint venture with Kith.

The brand name Kith has been associated with high-profile partnerships owing to the creative direction of Ronnie Fieg, who has successfully combined design with comfort seamlessly.

Following the widespread success of its 2021 collection, Kith decided to continue collaborating with the German footwear manufacturer Birkenstock. Through this association, the well-known London mule is brought back to life by adding a braided look that is simultaneously creative as well as contemporary, bringing trendy flair into the traditional shape.

The two labels have collaborated to create a set called Braided London, which features a modern take on the classic mule. The elaborately woven layout, which is evocative of the Nike Air Footscape Woven and embellishes the margins of the upper as well as the sole unit, is the characteristic that stands out the most.

The mules are given a hint of refinement and substance thanks to the artistic braiding that was done on them. Superior suede, which includes brown, tan, and black is used in the construction of each colorway.

This material provides a rich feel and is long-lasting. The cooperation paid meticulous attention to detail, as evidenced by the co-branded buckle strap, which features the emblems of both Kith and Birkenstock merged together to represent the coming together of these two illustrious businesses.

Be on the lookout for the new footwear pack that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those curious to get their hands on these three colorways are advised to stay tuned to the partnering labels for timely updates on their arrival.

More about Kith

Designer Ronnie Fieg established the store and apparel line Kith. Kith, a prominent sneaker boutique with stores in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, is responsible for several iconic shoe drops, including the ASICS GEL-Lyte III and the Nike LeBron 15.

The ongoing year has also been a fruitful one for Kith in terms of sneaker and footwear collaborations. In addition to the partnership mentioned above with Birkenstock, Ronnie Fieg’s label also joined forces with New Balance, Adidas, and Salomon for various sneaker collections.