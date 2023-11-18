Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” sneakers are making a much-anticipated comeback, reviving a cult classic from the mid-2000s. After spending considerable time in the archives, these sneakers are once again stepping into the spotlight, refreshing the retro look of Nike.

This revival is an update that stays true to the original's spirit, along with adapting to contemporary styles. The Footscape Woven's return is part of Nike's broader strategy to reintroduce its classic designs to new generations of sneaker enthusiasts.

The Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” is set to release in February 2024, priced at $160. Sneakerheads can look forward to this release at Nikestore US, adding a unique piece to their collection.

Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” sneakers come with multicolor woven detailing

Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The upcoming Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” features a suede construction across its upper, providing a luxurious feel and durability. The 'Summit White' base offers a sleek and clean look, perfect for various styles and occasions.

The sneaker's most distinctive aspect is its woven detail, showcasing a “Multi-color” layout that includes spring-friendly greens, blues, and browns. This vibrant detailing disrupts the otherwise understated upper, adding a splash of color that makes the shoe stand out.

Nike's branding on the tongue and spine keeps things simple with a black contrast, balancing the shoe's overall appearance. This subtlety in branding allows the colorful woven detail to take center stage.

Underneath, the Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” boasts a two-tone sole unit. This design is a nod to the original Air Footscape from 1996, known for its ergonomic cushioning and reliable traction pattern.

Nike Air Footscape woven Summit White sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The white midsole not only complements the shoe's overall aesthetic, but also ensures comfortable cushioning. Paired with a black outsole, the sneaker provides both performance-ready traction and a stylish finish.

The legacy of Nike Air

Nike, a global footwear giant, started in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports. It gained fame with the "Waffle" shoe in 1974, innovating with lightweight, traction-enhancing soles. Nike Air technology debuted in 1978, offering unprecedented cushioning. The 1980s saw the iconic Air Jordan line, revolutionizing basketball shoes.

The '90s introduced environmentally friendly designs like the Air Max. In the 2000s, Nike embraced digital innovation, crafting shoes for every sport and lifestyle.

Their range now includes performance sneakers, trendy lifestyle shoes, and sustainable options, maintaining their status as a leader in footwear innovation and variety.

Nike Air Footscape woven Summit White sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The reintroduction of the Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” is more than just a nostalgic move; it's a reaffirmation of Nike's commitment to innovation and design excellence.

The Nike Air Footscape woven “Summit White” sneakers are set to be a highlight in 2024's sneaker releases. They offer a perfect blend of retro charm and modern style, with a price tag of $160.

Available at Nikestore US, these sneakers are not just a throwback to a classic; they represent the ongoing evolution of Nike's design philosophy. With its unique woven details and comfortable, performance-ready build, the Air Footscape Woven is poised to captivate both long-time Nike fans and new sneaker enthusiasts alike.