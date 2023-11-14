Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers represent a significant breakthrough in the company's basketball footwear lineup. They embody the latest trends in basketball shoe design while maintaining the brand's classic aesthetic.

The Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” is designed with the modern athlete in mind. These sneakers cater to the demanding needs of basketball players. At the same time, they are appealing to sneaker aficionados who appreciate advanced design and sustainability.

The Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers hit the market on November 6, 2023. Priced at $170, they are available at Nikestore US and select retailers.

More about Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers have a “Cedar” color on the overlays, trims, tongue, inner lining, and dual pull tabs. This uniform color scheme offers a stylish and cohesive look.

The use of materials like Flyknit and Flymesh not only ensures durability but also reduces environmental impact. The design is further enhanced by the "Earth" brown tread and heel spine, contrasting beautifully with the rustic red upper.

The “Football Grey” midsole adds an unexpected touch, while the “Ice Peach” colored Nike Basketball logos at the mid-foot provide a subtle branding element.

Combining eco-friendly construction with top-tier performance features, the Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers are set to redefine the standards of basketball footwear.

Nike's evolution and the Cosmic Series

The Cosmic Unity 3 Swoosh Fly sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Cosmic series focuses on performance and environmental sustainability. It represents the brand's commitment to creating high-performance products that are also eco-friendly.

The Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers stand by Nike's ability to craft footwear that is both fashionable and functional. With a sustainable build and available in various colors, these shoes are ideal for basketball players and sneaker fans alike.

Priced at $170 and available at Nikestore US and selected retailers, the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Swoosh Fly” sneakers offer an excellent mix of performance and style.