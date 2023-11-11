Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers stand as a pivotal addition to the legacy of Nike's iconic shoe line. Following its notable comeback last year featuring the "Georgetown" colorway, the Nike Terminator is once again poised to enthral the sneaker community.

In this iteration, it celebrates the heritage of five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) under the banner of Nike's Yardrunners Program. This edition, however, uniquely honors the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), blending a rich historical essence with contemporary design elements.

The revival of the Nike Terminator Low leans into the rich legacy of the original high-top model, maintaining its distinct appearance while adapting to modern tastes.

The "UNLV" edition is particularly special, as it revives a classic colorway that first made waves in the 1980s. This move exemplifies Nike's commitment to blending nostalgia with contemporary fashion, ensuring that the past continues to inspire the future of sneaker design.

Slated for release in 2023, the Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” is priced at $125. The exact release date still remains unconfirmed. These sneakers are expected to be available through various retail channels, offering fans an opportunity to own a piece of Nike's storied history.

More details on Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers

The Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers showcase a low-top design inspired by the Dunk Low from Nike's 1985 collection. This iteration features a unique color-blocking that pays tribute to UNLV's iconic color scheme.

The sneakers are predominantly dressed in "Pewter Grey," covering the vamp, mid-foot, heel overlay, and tongue. This grey hue provides a neutral base, allowing the other colors to stand out.

Vibrant Accents

Contrasting the grey, “University Red” accents adorn the mudguard, profile swoosh, and heel tab.

Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

This striking red not only adds a vibrant touch but also nods to the Runnin’ Rebels, UNLV's athletic teams.

The red elements are carefully placed to create a dynamic visual appeal, ensuring that the sneakers catch the eye at every angle.

Comfort and Style

Beyond the aesthetics, these sneakers offer comfort and durability. The construction ensures a snug fit, while the quality materials promise longevity. Whether for casual wear or as a collector's item, the Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” is designed to meet diverse needs.

Historical Context of Nike

Nike's journey, spanning over half a century, is marked by innovation and cultural impact. Starting as a small distributor of Japanese running shoes, Nike quickly grew into a global sports and lifestyle brand. Its products, including the Nike Terminator, have become cultural icons, transcending their athletic origins.

The brand's ability to constantly reinvent and adapt to changing trends and consumer preferences has solidified its position as a leader in the athletic apparel and footwear industry.

The Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” sneakers represent a fusion of history, culture, and style. As we await their arrival, the anticipation continues to build, promising another successful chapter in Nike's illustrious history.

Keep an eye on Nike's official channels and select retailers for updates on the release date and availability.