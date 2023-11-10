5 cheapest Salomon sneakers of all time

Salomon is a French brand founded by Francois Salomon and George Salomon in 1947. The brand, initially known for its skiing equipment, soon started creating footwear and carved a niche for itself in the sneaker industry. The brand offers premium quality and exceptional craftsmanship, gaining recognition and a massive following around the globe.

The 70-year-old hiking brand has become synonymous with utilitarian, functional, and street-style-inspired sneaker silhouettes. The brand has also endeared itself to sneakerheads because of its affordable range of sneakers, which offer quality for less. Sneakers, like the X-Mission 3 and 4 collections, are cost-friendly and also come in elegant designs.

Below is a carefully curated list of the cheapest Salomon sneakers of all time.

Cheapest Salomon sneakers ever released

1. The RX Moc Cottage Core

The RX Moc Cottage Core (Image via Salomon)

Paying tribute to the ageless cottage core design, this silhouette features cool earthy-toned hues, which include the vanilla ice, desert sage, and hazelnut color scheme.

With the slip-on design, these shoes enable easy wear and removal, while the breathable material provides cushioning and airflow to the feet. The simplicity of these kicks is attributed to the cottage-inspired, low-key lifestyle.

These simple yet elegant slip-ons sell for 100 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. The Speed Cross 3

The Speed Cross 3 (Image via Salomon)

This trail-running-inspired silhouette redefines the regular trail-running kicks by adding a touch of on-trend aesthetics to the regular design. These trainers are mostly white in color, with black accents that contrast to give the white base more depth.

The strategically placed cream and pink detailings add a bold and playful look to the overall colorway. The breathable and durable upper offers a cool effect and support to the feet.

To guarantee stability and ideal grip, the outsole has the highly sought-after exaggerated design with multidirectional lugs. The fashionable lace-up fastening also provides an adjustable fit.

These sneakers sell for 98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The XT-Wings 2

The XT-Wings 2 (Image via StockX )

This unisex all-white pair is complemented by metallic-silver accents. The shoes are also fitted with an exaggerated outsole design that climbs up to the toecap, with multidirectional lugs that allow for traction and perfect grip.

The brand's unique lace-up closure is adopted into the kicks, allows for an adjustable fit, and complements the overall white color scheme.

This timeless piece sells for 96 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The X-Mission 4 Suede

TheX-Mission 4 Suede (Image via Salomon)

These unisex kicks feature an athletic design, just like Mission 3. These shoes are dressed in light brown, dark brown, navy blue, and off-white hues, showing the artistic play of the colors of the brand.

The layered suede, ripstop, and sensitive materials not only enhance breathability but also show the brand's level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. The popular zig-zag detailings in the X-mission franchise are seen on the side of the footwear. The chunky rubber sole aids support and traction control, while the brand's name is visible slightly below the heel tab.

These shoes sell for 84 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5. The X-Mission 3

The X-Mission 3 (Image via Salomon)

In furtherance of the brand's commitment to delivering stylish and comfortable kicks, this sleek silhouette is dressed in a predominant greyish hue, complemented by brown and white accents. The shoes feature a breathable mesh material that allows for airflow, cooling the feet all through the day during various outdoor activities.

The lace-up closure, sensitive technology, and cushioned midsole allow for adjustable fit and comfort. At the same time, the outsole features the Brand's contagrip system, which provides excellent traction and grip control on different surfaces.

These sneakers sell for a reasonable price of 80.50 US dollars on the brand's official website.

On the lookout for budget-friendly shoes with premium quality? Shop the above-mentioned sneakers before they get sold out!