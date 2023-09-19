KITH X New Balance 1700: Everything we know so far

The sneaker world is abuzz with the latest KITH X New Balance 1700 collaboration. Since it’s between New Balance and the ever-trend setting KITH, it’s assured to result in something bigger.

As KITH takes significant steps to expand its global footprint, its venture up north into Canada is of particular interest. While there has been chatter regarding KITH's northern expedition, official details about the Toronto storefront remain under wraps.

The brand's mastermind, Ronnie Fieg, has been fanning the flames of excitement, providing a sneak peek into two special editions of the New Balance 1700. These editions, anticipated to be exclusives for the new flagship store, honor KITH's Canadian debut in high style.

The exact date remains a mystery, but one thing's certain: demand for these Canada-inspired kicks will be high.

KITH X New Balance 1700 set to release in 2023

KITH's founder, Ronnie Fieg, dropped hints of this impending release on Instagram, subtly alluding to the Canada theme with a discreet emoji of the country's flag. This was further proved by the color choices that reflect the Canadian flag – a rich red and nuanced sail.

KITH X New Balance 1700 Overview (Image via Instagram/@newbalancesociety)

The design of the KITH x New Balance 1700 speaks for Canada and also the pair's commitment to detailing and style. The first colorway swathes the suede upper entirely in a vibrant red, while the second adopts a more subdued palette, using red sparingly against a neutral backdrop.

Both versions proudly display the combined branding on the heel of the footbed. Beneath this visual treat lies a sail Absorb-cushioned midsole, ensuring the wear is as comfortable as it is stylish.

KITH x New Balance 1700 celebrates its global vision

This KITH x New Balance 1700 collaboration signifies that it's a celebration of KITH's ambitious global vision. Currently, with 12 stores worldwide and a predominant presence in the United States with 10 stores, this Canadian venture marks a new chapter in KITH's story.

KITH and New Balance 1700 (Image via Twitter/@nicedrops)

Under Ronnie Fieg, KITH has shown many different styles. You can start it with warm boots for winter to cool sandals to make your summer look more enticing. They always bring a unique touch to their shoes. When they work with brands like Nike and Adidas, they give a new look to well-known shoe designs.

On the other hand, New Balance once again brought their vintage models back. Both the New Balance 992 and New Balance 327 have got modern makeovers. Their collaborations with brands like Casablanca and Jaden Smith have blended high fashion with everyday wearability.

These brands' continuous evolution and commitment to quality have made their recent releases the talk of the sneaker community.

The KITH x New Balance 1700 collaboration adds to the reverence for heritage. As KITH starts its Canadian journey, sneakerheads await further details on the release of these pairs.