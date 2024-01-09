Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Pink Coconut Milk” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The sneaker community has recorded the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette in a plethora of color styles; another one to join this roster is the “White Pink Coconut Milk” silhouette colorway.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Pink Coconut Milk” colorway is projected to be offered sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as per House of Heat and other sources. Note that the official release date is currently pending confirmation.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold through the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and several connected sellers. They will be marked with a retail price label of $135.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Pink Coconut Milk” sneakers feature pastel accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label has the ideal setting to bring out the true spirit of spring with its most recent offering, which comes very close to the Easter season, a time associated with new beginnings and softer pastel tones.

The shoe label plans to make the Nike Air Force 1 the highlight of their Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The Air Force 1 will feature a style that is both crisp and pleasant, which is ideally in line with the tone of the season.

Nike Inc. has demonstrated that it is a master at merging timeless style with seasonal taste, and the latest pastel-colored version of the Air Force 1 Low is a fantastic illustration of this. The outer layer, which is fashioned from soft, tumbled leather, is a tribute to the enduring appeal of Air Force 1.

The footwear is a tactile joy, thanks to the leather's deeply imprinted, rough grooves that extend from the toe top to the heel counter.

The footwear maintains its all-white foundation, but it is accentuated with a Swoosh insignia colored in Coconut milk tones. This provides an understated contrast to the brilliant white color.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Adding a shade of chocolate brown to the smaller size Swoosh located at the forefoot and heel further solidifies the bond between the silhouette and Easter.

Additionally, the soft pink details adorning the tongue tag and heel tab give the shoe a friendly and festive vibe.

Team Swoosh summarizes the enticing journey of the 40-year-old Nike Air Force 1 model in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Pink Coconut Milk" sneakers that will be out for purchase in the coming weeks. Nike fans and other sneakerheads can stay in touch with Nike's site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.