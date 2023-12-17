TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection: Everything we know so far

The TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is set to redefine fashion norms with its upcoming release. Originated from the creative mind of Nashville native Brooks Jones, TARPLEY has been a symbol of fashion revolution since its inception.

Jones, a graduate of Columbia College Chicago, infuses his designs with a unique blend of spirituality and wit, establishing fashion as a medium for spreading positivity and consciousness.

Jones' vision for the TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is clear: to create a wardrobe that resonates with various style identities, seamlessly integrating contrasting sartorial elements. His passion for fashion as a form of energy is evident in each piece of the collection, where clothing is more than just fabric; it's a representation of the wearer's aura and personality.

TARPLEY aims to make high-fashion more inclusive, breaking the barriers between different social and fashion stereotypes. The availability of the collection will be widespread, ensuring fashion enthusiasts from all walks of life can access it upon launch.

The TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is an evidence of Jones' belief in the power of fashion to connect and resonate with people.

Each piece in the collection is designed with a specific persona in mind, from the understated elegance of the “nepo baby taking over the family empire” to the bold and adventurous “snowboarder at a fashion week after-party.”

Jones' intention is clear: to cater to a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts, transcending traditional fashion boundaries.

Crafting the personas

Each look in the TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is a unique story. The collection features a wide array of designs, like the “Tennessee farmer tries ‘fashion’” look, which showcases a stylish take on functional rural wear.

The “Fashion TikToker goes to Yellowstone” outfit reflects a modern, social media-inspired style, while the “crypto anon waiting in line at Berghain” look is a nod to contemporary urban fashion trends.

Design philosophy and material innovation

Jones’ design approach is rooted in minimalism, with a focus on material experimentation. This philosophy allows for the creation of versatile pieces that appeal to a broad audience, from Tennessee farmers to trendy Brooklyn artists.

The use of innovative materials, like bio-linen from Korea, highlights Jones' commitment to sustainability and his forward-thinking approach to fashion design.

The growing popularity of TARPLEY

Despite being relatively new to the fashion scene, TARPLEY has already started making waves among creative professionals worldwide. From violin makers in Brooklyn to textile manufacturers in India, the brand's clientele is as diverse as its designs. The TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is poised to further expand this reach, appealing to a wide array of consumers with its unique and adaptable designs.

A Brief History of TARPLEY

In 2009, Brooks Jones took the bold step of leaving Tennessee’s farmlands for Chicago’s Columbia College, driven by a dream to carve a niche in the world of fashion design.

TARPLEY, Jones' brainchild, is not just a fashion brand but a platform for communicating his deep-rooted spirituality and sharp wit. With the upcoming TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection, Jones continues his journey in the fashion industry, aiming to make a significant impact through his unique design philosophy.

The TARPLEY Spring/Summer 2024 “SOFTWEAR” collection is not just a fashion line; it's a movement towards inclusive and versatile fashion.

Available for purchase at select retailers and online, this collection is a must-have for anyone who values creativity, sustainability, and style in their wardrobe. With its unique combination of personas and innovative design philosophy, TARPLEY is set to capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts globally.