Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI represents the latest innovation from the independent watch brand, Kurono Tokyo. This exquisite timepiece, crafted by master watchmaker Hajime Asaoka, stands by the brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and unique design.

After a year since the last chronograph offering, the Chronograph 3 HISUI “Jade” emerges as a distinct and refreshing addition to the Kurono Tokyo line.

The Chronograph 3 HISUI “Jade” will be available for a limited time at a cost of $3,460 (not including taxes). Mark the date November 21 for pre-ordering at 11 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) which is precisely, November 20, 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

This timepiece, priced at a premium, will be a coveted item for watch enthusiasts and collectors.

The Chronograph 3 HISUI stands out with its art-deco-inspired dial, which sets it apart from its predecessors. The dial showcases a unique blend of Japanese craftsmanship and art-deco design, resulting in a watch that is both visually striking and rich in cultural significance.

Jadeite-Inspired Watch Face

The HISUI’s design draws its inspiration from a piece of natural jadeite discovered on the coast of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture. This unique stone’s white-green hue is masterfully translated onto the watch’s face, creating a striking and elegant appearance.

The jade-green band around the primary indices and the pointillism technique used for the radial give the watch a distinctive and vibrant appearance, reminiscent of the texture and sheen of raw jade. Its layered texture contrasts with the smooth, off-white lacquer of the dial.

Guilloche-Engraved Subdials

The subdials at '3' and '9' are meticulously guilloche-engraved and finished in light turquoise. These elements, alongside the slightly off-white lacquer dial, combine to capture the essence of the Itoigawa jade.

Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI (Image via Kurono Tokyo)

New Mk.II Chronograph Case

The HISUI introduces a new 38mm, Mk.II chronograph watch case. This three-part construction is significantly thinner than previous models, yet it houses the robust Seiko NE86 automatic-winding movement.

The high-polished stainless steel build and sleek leaf-style hands add to the overall elegance of the watch.

Enhanced Visual Effects

The Chronograph 3 leverages the thinner Mk.2 case, resulting in a slimmer profile that enhances wearability. The extreme light-play, accentuated by the box-sapphire glass, allows the watch to exhibit rich green-to-light seafoam tones, depending on the angle of light.

Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI (Image via Kurono Tokyo)

History of Kurono Tokyo

Kurono Tokyo, under the guidance of Hajime Asaoka, has carved a niche in the world of horology with its blend of traditional craftsmanship and innovative design. Each Kurono timepiece is a reflection of Asaoka’s dedication to watchmaking excellence, combining timeless aesthetics with modern functionality.

The brand's commitment to creating limited-edition, high-quality watches has garnered it a loyal following among watch collectors and enthusiasts. The Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI is not just a timepiece; it is a work of art.

With its unique jadeite-inspired design, fine craftsmanship, and innovative technical features, it stands as a shining example of Hajime Asaoka's mastery in watchmaking.

Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 (Image via Kurono Tokyo)

As a limited production piece, the HISUI is set to become a prized possession for collectors and enthusiasts. Its anticipated release and premium pricing reflect the exclusivity and desirability of this exceptional timepiece.

Watch aficionados should keep an eye out for its availability, as the Kurono Tokyo Chronograph 3 HISUI is poised to make a significant impact in the world of luxury watches.