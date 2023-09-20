10 Best Watch Brands for Women

Watches have always been an integral part of fashion, and the best watch brands for women around the world are aptly catering to every woman's style needs. High-end watches have always been status symbols. Surprisingly, it was women who first embraced wristwatches.

In 1868, Countess Koscowicz of Hungary approached Patek Philippe to design a watch that was both a jewelry piece and a functional timepiece. This sparked a trend where wristwatches were viewed as both ornamental and practical. Traditionally favoring pocket watches, men only transitioned to wristwatches in the early 1900s.

Today, timepieces are universally cherished by both genders. However, certain brands, ranging from Cartier to Blancpain, are trying to cater to women's favorites. Let’s explore the ten best women's watch brands that will enrich your collection.

10 of the best watch brands for women you should know about

1) Cartier

Cartier watches (Image via Getty)

In rectangular form, the iconic Tank watch from Cartier made this brand a favorite among celebrities for years. Coco Chanel established Cartier in 1910, based in France, often tops the list of best watch brands for women.

Moreover, the Ballon Bleu and Panthère de Cartier watches are the two most loved collections from the brand. Cartier has become a familiar name for upscale events thanks to its elegance and refined designs.

2) Rolex

Rolex (Image via Getty)

Hailing from Switzerland and founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis, Rolex's global recognition isn't just due to its luxurious image. Rolex has consistently showcased its watches as being highly functional and dependable. Their historical milestones and iconic creations affirm their position as one of the best watch brands for women.

3) Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe (Image via Getty)

Established in 1839 in Switzerland, Patek Philippe boasts a rich heritage. This family-owned brand crafts timepieces that have even adorned the wrists of royals. Its reputation and longstanding history make it one of the best watch brands for women.

4) Piaget

Piaget watches (Image via Getty)

The name Piaget has been synonymous with high-end jewelry. This Swiss brand has tremendously made a great name in luxury timepieces.

The 1960s marked a transformative period for Piaget, with innovations like dials made of hard stone. Also, the collaborations of Piaget with iconic figures enhanced Piaget's status internationally.

5) Hublot

Hublot (Image via Getty)

Hublot might not be the first name to consider, but its unique designs have made it one of the best watch brands for women.

Founded in 1980 in Switzerland by Carlo Crocco, the iconic Big Bang Chronograph and the infusion of natural rubber in their straps have put style and comfort together.

6) Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet (Image via Getty)

In 1875, Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet started this brand. For their interest in watchmaking, this brand stood rock-solid over these years.

Their crowning achievement, the Royal Oak launched in 1972, was the world's inaugural luxury sports watch. This iconic piece cemented Audemars Piguet's reputation in horological history, making it a top choice for both men and women globally.

7) Richard Mille

Richard Mille (Image via Getty)

It was 2001 when Richard Mille and Dominique Guenat established this world-class brand in Switzerland. This brand’s inspiration from automobiles and aviation has resulted in high-performing and stylish watches, making them one of the best watch brands for women.

8) Chopard

Chopard (Image via Getty)

Chopard, a Swiss jewel in the world of timepieces and jewelry, was founded in 1860 by Louis-Ulysse Chopard. Originating in Switzerland, the brand adds classic elegance and design togther.

9) Blancpain

Blancpain watches (Image via Getty)

Dating back to 1735 in Switzerland, Blancpain released the first automatic wristwatch for women in 1930. Today, their watches, with their distinct feminine touch, cater to women who prefer a bold yet sophisticated look. It has become one of the best watch brands for women.

10) Panerai

Panerai watches(Image via Getty)

Established in Florence in 1860 by Giovanni Panerai, Panerai began as a watch repair workshop and precision instrument producer. Gaining prominence in the early 1900s through their collaboration with the Royal Italian Navy, Panerai's luminescent and water-resistant watches became essential for Italy's elite "frogman" units.

While initially specializing in men's timepieces, the brand expanded its horizons, introducing the Luminor Due collection tailored for women. Today, while rooted in Italian heritage, the brand operates out of Switzerland.

The best watch brands for women mentioned above focus on skill, new ideas, and fashion. They make sure women can pick watches that don't just tell time but also look stylish. Wristwatches have always been a part of women's style, and with time, timepieces have evolved for the better.