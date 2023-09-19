5 Best Street Fashion Looks from London Fashion Week SS24

The London Fashion Week is in full swing, and while designers have set their models to dazzle on the runways, celebrities, style influencers, and fashion connoisseurs have set the streets of London aflame with their extravagant styles and bursts of color. On September 15, London Fashion Week officially began, and it will end on September 19. But the carefully curated looks and statement outfits will not be forgotten for a long time.

World-renowned celebrities like Kathryn Newton, Maisie Williams, Ncuti Gatwa, and Charli XCX were in attendance at the legendary fashion week and wowed fans and paparazzi with their fashion styles.

From mini gowns and thigh-high boots to ballet core outfits, London Fashion Week served us looks this year.

Best Fashion Looks from the London Fashion Week SS24

The streets of London were blessed with iconic styles, and while it might be hard to select favorites from the looks, here are the ones that dazzled the most:

1. Ella Balinska's look for the David Koma show

The 26-year-old actress looked majestic as she attended the David Koma show on September 16 in a black midi dress adorned with lilac-colored ruffles on the helm. Balinska paired the elegant look with darker-toned lilac knee-length boots that had metallic toes and heels. The Charlie's Angels actress's style was accentuated with a sleek hairdo that made her look sophisticated and trendy.

Ella Balinska's look to the London Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

2. The Ballet core outfit worn by Flowerovlove for the London Fashion Week

London-based musician flowerovlove, looked resplendent in a ballet core outfit featuring a dreamy ballet dress with soft satin fabric and matching ballet flats. The jewel-embellished socks and butterfly-shaped mini bag complemented the outfit perfectly, emphasizing the feminine look that the singer was going for.

The musician's signature Afro style made her stand out. The 16-year-old is not new to the fashion scene, as she has previously modeled in campaigns for Gucci and Pangaia and attended the London Fashion Week in 2022 in a schoolgirl look that caused quite a stir.

Flowerovlove at the London Fashion Week ( Image via Getty) Celine Bethmann's Look for the London Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

3. Celine Bethmann's Street Chic Look for the London Fashion Week

The German model and winner of Germany's Next Top Model in 2017 looked fabulous in a Pepe Jeans cat blouse paired with a black COS mini skirt. She layered the look with a gray overcoat. The Bottega Veneta bag and Alohas shoes looked terrific with the outfit, and the black satin socks gave the model that street schoolgirl aesthetic that is now in trend.

Celine Bethmann's Look for the London Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

4. Jordyn Woods's jewel embellished gown for the David Koma show

The 25-year-old American socialite and model looked stunning in a jewel-encrusted long gown. She paired the look with stylish black gloves that had beautiful petal designs on them. Her black statement neckpiece established her look as chic and haute couture. Although the length of her gown covered most of her foot, her pointy-toed stilettos could be seen stylishly peeking out as she walked the streets of London.

Jordyn Woods’ Look for the London Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

5. Wallis Day's leather-themed ensemble

The English actress and former model looked bold and daring in her fantastic leather ensemble. A matching leather skirt with a thigh-high slit accompanied the leather jacket. The cropped tank top underneath the jacket showed off her toned abs. The knee-high leather boots and her buzz-cut hairstyle gave her an overall chic look.

Wallis Day's look for the New York Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

As London Fashion Week draws to a close, we are reminded that it is one of the top four fashion shows in the world for a reason. The designers have captivated the world with their carefully curated designs, and a lot of fashionistas can't wait to lay their hands on a piece or two from the collections exhibited on the runway.

The same can be said for the attendees, as they didn't come to play this year. Decked in the most fashionable of clothes, they walked the streets of London like models on a runway.

We are keeping our fingers crossed for what the Paris Fashion Week has to offer.