5 Barbie shoes Margot Robbie wore for her recent movie premiers

Even though Greta Gerwig's film Barbie has been out for a week, Barbiecore is still a craze and fans are looking for Barbie shoes and accessories to pull off the pink trend. In such a case, there is nothing more inspirational than Margot Robbie, who plays the character Barbie herself.

In the past month, the actress has made various appearances in Barbie-inspired outfits, including Barbie shoes and dresses. This list is for those Barbie fans who are looking for some of the best heels that give the perfect Barbiecore vibe and keep them on trend.

Margot Robbie's Barbie shoes are from brands like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, and more

1) Christian Louboutin Me Dolly 85 mules

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly 85 mules (Image via Net-A-Porter)

The Christian Louboutin Me Dolly 85 mules, a perfect Barbie shoe is a stylish and retro-inspired shoe that comes in a variety of colors and materials. This version of the Me Dolly 85 mules is inspired by Dolly Parton and features a wide, almond-shaped peep toe.

The Me Dolly 85 mules in premium plastic come in both pink and metallic colors. The pink version has a low-cut vamp and peep toe, sitting over a signature 100 mm Fetish heel. The pink metallic version is eye-catching and skillfully crafted in Italy, with a sleek peep toe anchored by a stiletto heel.

The shoe is available for purchase on Net-A-Porter for $795.

2) Christian Louboutin white Kate pumps

The Christian Louboutin white pump is classic and elegant, a perfect Barbie shoe to match many outfit options. This Kate pump features a plunging silhouette that reveals just enough toe, making it elegant as it is stylish.

The low-cut vamp of the Kate pumps complements the pointed toe and slim heel, giving the shoe a classy look. The Kate pumps also come in a sporty version with an 85mm heel. These pumps have a pointed-toe silhouette that adds a timeless feel.

The shoe is available for purchase on Net-A-Porter for $695.

3) Manolo Blahnik Maysale suede buckle mules

Manolo Blahnik Maysale suede buckle mules (Image via NM)

The Manolo Blahnik Maysale suede buckle mules are a stylish and luxurious Barbie shoe option. The shoe features a classic and elegant design with a pointed toe and a low kitten heel. They are made of smooth suede material, which adds a touch of luxury to the shoe.

One of the standout features of the Maysale mules is the tonal buckle detail located on the vamp of the shoe. The buckle adds a touch of sophistication and serves as a stylish accent to the overall design.

The shoe is available for purchase on Neiman Marcus for $795.

4) Manolo Blahnik Lutara 105 crystal-embellished satin mules

Manolo Blahnik Lutara 105 crystal-embellished satin mules (Image via Net-A-Porter)

Another glamorous and stunning Babie shoe that features a pointed toe and a high stiletto heel is the Manolo Blahnik Lutara 105 crystal-embellished satin mules. These shoes are made of pink satin material, which adds a touch of classiness to the shoe. One of the key aspects of the Lutara mules is the intricate arrangement of crystal embellishments along the partially elasticated strap.

The Lutara mules also have an ankle strap, which adds resilience and style to the shoe. The jewelry-inspired crystal uppers and ankle straps make these mules a statement piece.

The shoe is available for purchase on Net-A-Porter for $717.

5) Manolo Blahnik’s Verda embellished-buckle mule sandals

Maybe one of the most luxurious Barbie shoes with the most attractive stones on it. The Manolo Blahnik Verda embellished buckle mule sandals feature a pointed toe and a high stiletto heel. The shoe is the embellished buckle located on the vamp of the shoe This buckle adds a touch of refinement and serves as a stylish accent to the overall design.

Manolo Blahnik is a renowned luxury shoe brand known for its craftsmanship and attention to detail. The Verda mules are a testament to the brand's commitment to creating high-quality and fashionable footwear.

The shoe is available for purchase on ModeSens for $1,083.

All the fashionistas and Barbie fans looking to amp up their Barbiecore vibe can pick any of these premium options to find their perfect Barbie shoe.