"Pure genius": Twitter goes berserk over Depression Barbie commercial in Margot Robbie's Barbie

Greta Gerwig's much-awaited 2023 film Barbie was finally released on July 21, across the globe. It is based on Mattel's Barbie fashion dolls. Mattel is one of the largest toy manufacturing companies in the world, and prior to this live-action adaptation, several Barbie animated films had already been made before.

While fans are enjoying every bit of this movie experience, one particular scene in it has been grabbing a lot of attention on the internet. Nearly halfway through the film, a fictional commercial for Barbie's depressed avatar is showcased. This character is depicted as extremely depressed, possessing self-destructive tendencies.

Fans were in awe of this sequence, and they took to social media to talk about the same. Some netizens even called it genius and stated how it was their favorite part of the film.

Dreadful in an Astonishing Way @postedbygaslite Barbie was fantastic. The I’m Just Ken soundstage dance sequence was old-school Gene Kelly Hollywood at its finest, and the whole thing was packed to the brim with smart, cutting humor. My favorite part? Probably the Depression Barbie commercial in the middle. Pure genius.

Depression Barbie commercial drives fans on Twitter crazy

Mattel's dolls are a cultural phenomenon, which is why it doesn't come across as a suprise that the hype around the 2023 movie has been astronomical. Furthermore, since it was released alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, there was extra attention from both fans and critics. There has always been a friendly online rivalry between both movies, with the internet phenomenon being labelled as "Barbenheimer."

Meanwhile, in the movie about the popular dolls, there is a particular fictional commercial wherein the lead character is a depressed version of herself. She is seen binging on sweets and wearing sweatpants all day long, who even fell further into depression while watching reruns of BBC's Pride and Prejudice.

Fans on Twitter loved this fictional commercial, noting that it was extremely relatable, and called it one of the best scenes in the movie. Here are some of the audience reactions on Twitter.

e💛 @aheroforaghost barbie spoilers



i can‘t stop thinking about the depression barbie ad and the „anxiety and ocd barbie sold separately“ because as someone with depression and ocd, i was on the FLOOR. i need those two damn barbies.

champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget @marilulemos When Greta wrote about girls with jaw problems in the depression barbie bit I felt that. I've been feeling it way too much actually given that I'm in a pain crisis.

meagan @floofyfeather depression barbie watching pride & prejudice was too close to home because i literally got excited that it’s on netflix this morning

Kirsten MacInnis @kirstensaidwhat The way depression Barbie likes all my favourite things, starbursts, rotting, watching the BBC Pride and Prejudice mini series.. might as well rename her Kirsten

taylor lautner’s lacefront @kuroichloe The way my mom elbowed me in the ribs when they started going in on Depression Barbie watching Pride and Prejudice LMAO

odi @sectionodi That “depression” Barbie part of the movie was so real… I kind of want a Barbie 2 movie or sum cause Greta did her big one!

rat queen 🐀👑 @vibinviv bro why am I actually depression Barbie

Erika Lipinski @erikalipinski “Depression Barbie: anxiety, panic attacks, and OCD sold separately”



One of the best one-liners of the movie

bejeweled corn @artemisriot barbie spoilers



the depression barbie scene including watching the original pride and prejudice as i’ve been rewatching it this week ???? i’ve never had a unique experience. greta gerwig hiding in my walls

From the above reactions, it is obvious that fans believed that the depression scene was extremely relatable and the least expected in the film. Several fans are praising director Greta Gerwig for her vision and ability to make relatable content.

Fans were also glad that the film dropped a Pride and Prejudice reference in the scene. The BBC TV series was released in 1995 but is still popular among netizens.

Barbie synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

It further states,

"From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”) Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”) and Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”)"

The film was released worldwide on July 21, 2023.