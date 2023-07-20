"I'm properly scared of it": Barbie director Greta Gerwig reveals she is 'terrified' of directing the Narnia movies

In a day, almost everyone will be talking about Greta Gerwig and her film Barbie, that is, the people who are not already talking about her. Barbie has managed to build on an impressive campaign, which has made the film one of the most-anticipated things this year, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. However, even after Barbie is done and dusted, Gerwig will be far from over.

The Lady Bird director, who is known for her frequent collaboration with Noah Baumbach, is set to take up an interesting project in the form of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia. Yes, the popular franchise is coming back after a spell in the early 2000s, and this time, Greta Gerwig is set to head it.

Ahead of Barbie's premiere, Greta Gerwig sat down with the Inside Total Film podcast and discussed the future. She revealed that she was scared to lay hands on the famed franchise, and it will be some time before she was ready.

"I don't know,...I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

Gerwig also elaborated on her plans of moving between big studio features and small independent films in the near future.

Talking about her future of filmmaking, Greta Gerwig says she wants to all kinds of movies

It did not take much convincing when Greta Gerwig stepped up on the big stage. Her two films, Lady Bird and Little Women, were enough to convince the world of the immense talent she possessed. With Barbie, it was a whole new challenge, especially with such big names and a big studio involved.

However, according to early reviews, it seems that Greta Gerwig has pulled this one off with just as much conviction. So, when she discussed her future, Gerwig revealed that she was looking forward to switching between studio films and independent films, both of which she seems to be quite good at.

"I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited...I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

Of course, adapting Narnia will be a pretty big challenge, but it does not seem like it is something Greta Gerwig cannot handle.

Before all that, Gerwig will first hope to wrap up the entire Barbie ordeal. In a different interview, the director has also recently revealed that she has not yet read the first reactions or reviews.

Barbie stars an ensemble cast consisting of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, and Emma McKay, among many others.

Catch the movie in theatres starting tomorrow.