Where to buy Balenciaga's Winter 2022 Boot collection?Release date and more explored

Demna-helmed luxury fashion label Balenciaga held its Fall Winter 2022 show, dubbed the "360° Show" on March 6, 2022.

In the latest drop from the 360° Collection, the Spanish label has released three pairs of gender fluid boots on a pre-order basis. Deemed the Winter 2022 Boot collection, these new drops were launched for pre-order on the official e-commerce site of Balenciaga on September 3, 2022.

More about the newly released gender-fluid 3-piece Winter Boot collection by Balenciaga

For the 360°collection, Balenciaga reimagined its silhouettes and the same is seen in the newly released three-piece boot collection.

Leading the pack is the Waders 90mm boot, a footwear silhouette that was seen multiple times on the runway of the 360° show. The boots' upper comes constructed out of matte black calfskin leather. This drop is one of the most daring silhouettes in the collection and features a knife-point stiletto heel.

The stiletto heel is combined with a boot shaft silhouette that extends up to the knees. The toe features a 90mm arch - meaning the pair will add a great amount of height to any towering fashionista. Owing to this height, the boot further blurs the lines between the menswear and womenswear spaces.

The second boot in the collection is the Glove 80mm. The silhouette is constructed out of soft sheepskin material, which is clad in a shiny black hue. It features a steep incline and an 80mm arch, which is curved inside the heel. The title of the silhouette is apt, given that it features a glove heel finish.

The Glove 80mm further adds more flair with a round-toe and inner zip closure, lending a feminine touch to the look. The boots lean towards an avant-garde aesthetic and go well when paired with baggy track pants, which is a more accessible look for menswear.

The Hummer is the third and final silhouette of the collection and follows a more relaxed, accessible approach. The pair comes constructed out of matte black calfskin leather material. It boasts a vintage-y vibe owing to its traditional, over-the-knee silhouette.

Along with this, the boot features a non-traditional round toe, which is slightly asymmetrical and adds a bolder design detail to the otherwise simiplistic pair.

The most eye-catching detail, however, is the bulky sole unit, which adds more style and height to the boots.

The three-piece boot collection is currently available for pre-order via the official e-commerce site of Balenciaga.

