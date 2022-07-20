Where to buy the Staple x Fossil watch collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The iconic watchmaking label, Fossil, is collaborating with the streetwear-based label Staple for a new watch collection. The streetwear label is helmed by the streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple, and the collection itself is inspired by the archives from the watchmaker's catalog.

The eponymous label readied the collection as a nod to the history of the labels and the elements that the next generation of collectors will discover. Inspired by the concept of time itself, the watch is inspired by the archives of Fossil's Hologram and Sundial watches. The collection can be availed on Fossil's official e-commerce site, as it was released on July 14, 2022.

All three colorways, i.e., Pigeon Grey, Sandstone, and Terra Cotta, of the watches can be availed for $280. Alongside three watches, the collaborative collection also offers two limited-edition black rPet straps, which can be availed for $40.

More about the recently released Staple x Fossil watch collection inspired by Fossil's archives

Recently released watch collection inspired by Fossil's archives (Image via Fossil)

The latest release of collaborative watches builds upon the archival Hologram and Fossil Sundial Watch and comes with an egg-shaped case designed to appear as if the watch was burrowed out of the Earth.

Founder of the creative streetwear label, Jeff, talks about how the collection encompasses both the labels' creative vision in a press release,

“For the STAPLE x Fossil watches, we blended the heritage of both brands to create something new that’s perfect for collectors."

The new timepieces feature the addition of the novel Fossil designs with the Jeff-founded labels' innovative spirit and eccentric accents. The collection brings back three colorways from the Fossil's '90s archives, i.e., Pigeon Grey, Sandstone, and Terra Cotta.

When the watch is opened, it can be viewed that the piece is set on a locket-style hinge. The hinge also displays a secret hologram dial, which shifts between the streetwear label's superimposed logo over the 3-D image of the fish-eye symbol and the pigeon mid-flight logo.

General Manager of Fossil, Melissa Lowekron, talks about their experience in the collaborative offering,

“We are excited to partner with Jeff, a streetwear pioneer, who shares the Fossil team’s love of product innovation. Jeff’s creativity is inspiring, and our design team loved working with him to create a unique watch, digital smartwatch dials, and NFT for a new generation of Fossil fans, watch wearers and collectors.”

The launch occurred alongside an exclusive panel discussion dubbed "Timing is Everything," which Jeff, founder of the label, moderated. Jeff comments about the details of the collection,

“The design features a special sundial and hidden Pigeon hologram — a nod to the Fossil archives with a STAPLE twist that will take flight on July 14.”

Each of the three timepieces is made with an inculcated automatic movement, straps constructed out of ground silicone, stainless steel case, and unique terrazzo stone-inspired silicone case jacket.

The pigeon logo is embossed on the case back, while additional branding lettering is accentuated over the strap's keeper.

The collection was first revealed to the public at the second annual Staple Day, which NTWRK sponsored on June 12, 2022. Now, the labels have fully released the collection on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels and HBX.

To further commemorate the official launch, the STAPLEVERSE community, the label's exclusive members, were given first access to reverse a watch through the NFT, which was made in 291 units. 291 is the number of the streetwear label's founding year (1997') multiplied by the number of watches made in collaboration, i.e., three.

