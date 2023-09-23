7 best bags from London Fashion Week SS24

The best bags from London Fashion Week SS24 showcased a spectacular array of luxury and style. The event was a visual spectacle, with celebrities and fashion enthusiasts sporting a mix of quirky and classic bags from illustrious brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Hermès, making the streets of London a living, breathing runway of style.

London Fashion Week SS24 is the epitome of fashion innovation and daring designs. This season, a number of celebrities and style aficionados descended upon London. Each of them showcased their distinctive style through all the classy handbags from iconic brands, turning the city into a vibrant canvas of fashion.

Let's venture into the fascinating world of handbags and explore the best bags from London Fashion Week SS24. Each handbag was adorned by celebrities who added their unique flair to these fashionable pieces.

Gucci Horsebit Chain Clutchfrom and 6 other best bags from London Fashion Week SS24

1) Chanel Nylon Ski Sport Belt Bag

Chanel Nylon Ski Sport Belt Bag (Image via official site of British Vogue)

At the Mains SS24 show, British model and TV presenter Leomie Anderson made a statement with the Chanel Nylon Ski Sport belt bag. Chanel, renowned for its timeless elegance and sophistication, presented a bag that perfectly mixes style with functionality.

Also, it gave a sporty edge to Leomie’s ensemble, exemplifying the versatility of Chanel’s designs.

2) Gucci Horsebit Chain Clutch

Expand Tweet

Gucci is a name that combines luxury and contemporary design. The Gucci horsebit chain clutch was represented by both singer Rita Ora and fashion blogger Susie Lau.

They showcased the versatility of the Gucci clutch, with Rita adding a vibrant red pop to her evening ensemble and Susie flaunting a classic black variant, demonstrating the adaptability of Gucci’s creations.

3) Celine Folco Cuir Triomphe Bag

Celine Folco Cuir Triomphe Bag (Image via Twitter/@Hyejoocho)

A brown leather Celine Folco Cuir Triomphe bag was shown at London Fashion Week SS24 that enhanced a casual yet sophisticated attire. Celine, with its popularity for minimalism and elegant designs, brought a dash of understated luxury to the entire look.

It truly exemplified how a well-chosen bag can be a game-changer in the style stakes.

4) Christian Dior Saddle Bag

The iconic monogram on the Christian Dior Saddle bag turned heads on the bustling streets of London.

This bag, a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, is a true representation of Dior’s exquisite craftsmanship.

5) Hermès Birkin 30 Bag

Among such diverse selections, the classic black Hermès Birkin 30 bag stood out with its timeless elegance and unparalleled luxury.

A true icon in the fashion world, this bag continues to be a symbol of sophistication.

6) Chanel Mini Messenger Crossbody Bag

Zeena Shah showcasing Chanel Mini Messenger Crossbody Bag (Image via Instagram/@heartzeena)

Again making its mark was Chanel, with writer and stylist Zeena Shah completing her Barbiecore outfit with a pink Chanel Mini Messenger crossbody handbag.

This bag, with its playful charm and chic design, captured the lively and diverse spirit of the best bags from London Fashion Week SS24.

This crossbody bag reinforced Chanel’s status as a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

7) Fendi Baguette Sequined Bag

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley brought the sparkle to the event with a silver sequin Fendi Baguette. Fendi has been popular for its innovative designs across the world.

This sequined bag was a true showstopper, reflecting the flamboyant and eclectic vibe of London Fashion Week.

The best bags from London Fashion Week SS24 brought a real feast for the eyes, showcasing a mix of classic charm and modern style.

Every bag, from the iconic Chanel to the bold Gucci and Fendi, told its own tale of fashion and luxury. They were more than just accessories; they were the highlights of the show, each one making a statement.

Watch out, as these bags are set to become trendsetters, influencing style choices in the upcoming seasons.