7 best runway looks at the London Fashion Week SS24 

From New York Fashion to the London Fashion Week, there’s plenty going on in the fashion industry that deserves mention. The top fashion trends from global capitals are presented to the world during this exciting and hectic time of year.

Right after the glamorous showcases in New York, all eyes turned to London on September 15, as it unfurled a week of unparalleled elegance. The runway looks at the London Fashion Week SS24 saw an array of designs ranging from streetwear to breathtaking evening outfits, with big names like Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn, and Tove leading the way.

The history of London Fashion Week SS24 is as rich as the fashion it boasts. This season, over 80 designers graced the ramp, with about 50 catwalk shows and numerous other events, painting a diverse and vibrant palette of spring/summer 2024 collections.

Simone Rocha and 6 other standout runway looks at the London Fashion Week SS24

1) Tolu Coker

Tolu Choker at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Twitter/@hionfashion)

Fashion lovers were greatly moved by Tolu Coker's exhibition. The British-Nigerian designer expertly used her Yoruba ancestry by reinterpreting ancient styles in a contemporary way.

The highlight was a video portraying a Yoruba naming ceremony. Her connection to her roots and the brilliant manner in which she showcased this made her collection stand out.

2) Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha’s show was a perfect juxtaposition of her signature elements – pearls, tulle, ruffles, ribbons, and the newly introduced satin and nylon.

It was a treat to see such detailed ensembles that resembled ornate wedding cakes. The use of real roses tucked in tulle showcased the exquisite thought put into each design.

3) Tove

Tove at London Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Twitter/@muglare)

Tove's collection was a beautiful blend of sensuality and simplicity. Transparent lace pieces played peekaboo with the body underneath, making each outfit intriguing yet familiar. These garments' wearability is their strength, ensuring every attire flows seamlessly with the wearer's movements.

4) Chopova Lowena

This designer duo unveiled a collection that captures the journey from adolescence to womanhood. Titled "Girl’s Tear, Girls Tear," the series stands out with its ballet flats adorned with chains and vibrant red bags.

The designers' ability to combine folklore with modern motifs makes it one of the best runway looks at the London Fashion Week SS24.

5) Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn at LFW SS24 (Image via Twitter/@HermesDolls)

Richard Quinn brought an emotional depth to his collection. Each piece wasn't just about fashion; it was a heartfelt tribute to his father who passed away.

His attention to detail, with intricate floral designs and unique hand-embroidered patterns, made each outfit more than just clothes. It showcased his deep emotions and the healing power of art.

6) Feben

Feben at LFW SS24 (Image via Twitter/@pradavante)

Feben presented a bold and unique collection. She played with transparent designs and beads, while also using prints that highlighted the beauty of the female body.

A standout moment was when Feben printed her own body image on clothes, challenging traditional beauty standards and celebrating the human form in all its authenticity.

7) JW Anderson

JW Anderson's collection was nothing short of revolutionary. From using literal clay to fashion his designs to incorporate quirky elements like hula hoops, Anderson’s show was a celebration of the extraordinary.

His talent for transforming everyday basics into standout pieces made his collection a talking point of the event.

The top looks from London Fashion Week SS24 showed us some amazing creativity and storytelling in fashion. Designers showcased their skills, emotions, and messages in their collections, setting the stage for what’s trending next in fashion.