Fans find Chopova Lowena SS24 collection at London Fashion Week fun: “They just get better every season”

The Chopova Lowena SS24 collection turned out to be an instant favorite. It displayed a perfect fusion of their folklore-inspired designs with the contemporary edge of streetwear. This unique blend gave birth to an array of graffiti-covered zip-up hoodies, lace-trimmed apparel, chain-linked kilts, and intricately crafted knitwear.

The models, adorned in graffiti-covered hoodies paired with lace and metallic accents, showcased a brilliant merge of the traditional and the modern.

Taking inspiration from various elements, Chopova Lowena transported grunge dolls to West London’s BAYSIXTY6 Skate Park, blending their signature folklore narrative with contemporary streetwear and a hint of gothic charm, which earned the collection a lot of love from fans.

Fans can't stop gushing over the Chopova Lowena SS24 collection

In a world where independent designers in London find it quite challenging to establish their names, Chopova Lowena has shown a great combination of ingenuity and resilience through the Chopova Lowena SS24 collection. From the fresh narratives to its intricate design, it continues to fascinate a wide range of audience.

This recent display of the Chopova Lowena SS24 collection in London Fashion Week, blending "folkloric whimsy with a streetwise swagger," has once again solidifed their status in the fashion industry.

A glimpse of the SS24 collection at London Fashion Week (Image via Twitter/@fefilogan)

A storm of positive reactions flooded social media platforms as fans took to various channels to express their admiration for the Chopova Lowena SS24 collection at London Fashion Week.

Bags and shoes marked a significant addition to the collection, clearly reflecting influences from alternative subcultures. This authentic touch was accentuated by the diverse casting that included Joel and Cameron Wilson, renowned figures from 194 Local, donning distinctive grunge attire.

Look from the SS24 collection at London Fashion Week (Image via Twitter/@fefilogan)

The brains behind Chopova Lowena are the talented Emma Chopova and Emma Lowena. While Chopova has her roots in America with a Bulgarian heritage, Lowena hails from the UK. Their collaborative journey began during their academic pursuits at Central Saint Martins.

Since unveiling their debut collection in 2020, Chopova Lowena has amazed a global audience with their unique, culturally rich designs. Now, their latest collection left a significant mark in the fashion industry, which is otherwise mostly overshadowed by massive corporations.

This ensures the brand’s bright future ahead.