Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Black/Red Stardust” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker style continues to impress fans each year with the debut of a plethora of enticing colorways every year reimagined with different materials and styles. Most recently, the luxe variant of the Air Force 1 Low silhouette is decked in a “Black/Red Stardust” variation for the forthcoming release.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Black/Red Stardust” shoes are expected to arrive sometime during the spring of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the Swoosh label hasn’t revealed the actual release date of these sneakers yet.

These pairs will reportedly be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected sellers. They are expected to be marked at $135 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Black/Red Stardust” are made using premium suede overlays

A revised edition of the Air Force 1 Lows and Dunk Lows was released by Nike in the fall of 2023. It was designed to entice shoe lovers who pay a premium for the addition of superior materials to their footwear.

The recently introduced range features canvas and nubuck constructions. It acquired popularity as a result of offerings such as the tonal "Burgundy Crush" and "Oil Green," as well as the Air Force 1 Low "Ashen Slate."

The series will be extended beyond 2024 by Nike, and we now have our initial glimpse at an all-new black suede rendition of the original '82 model. This is a continuation of an approach that is similar to the latter.

In keeping with the luxury aesthetic, the next Nike Air Force 1 Low features a sole that is a combination of Coconut Milk and Red Stardust, which might seem familiar to the previous models in the line.

The exclusive style was initially seen on the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ashen Slate" that came out in November of the previous year. It has been ported over to this new edition with a small modification.

The premium version features a smooth twill base in entirely black, which, when combined with soft suede reinforcements and leather panel Swooshes, creates an air of luxury.

Red Stardust elements can be seen on the tongue tag, insoles, and the debossed Nike Air heel emblem, all of which contribute a touch of vitality to the ensemble.

A Red Stardust rubber outer sole unit along with a Sanddrift AF1 midsole are the finishing touches that bring this effortlessly elegant design to an effective end.

The roots and progression of the Air Force 1 sneaker model are discussed on Swoosh's web page as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In the next few weeks, you'll be able to get your hands on the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Black/Red Stardust" sneakers. If you want to be the first to know when these shoes hit the shelves, be sure to subscribe to Nike's website or download the SNKRS app.