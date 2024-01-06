Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “Ivory Snake” sneakers: Restock, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are ready to rock 2024 not only with fresh renditions but also with the restocking of numerous popular variants, one of which is the “Ivory Snake” colorway. The “Ivory Snake” colorway was earlier released in 2019. This iteration is entirely decked in a white/elemental gold-dark hazel-black palette.

According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro "Ivory Snake" hue will return in the summer of 2024. The Swoosh label is currently keeping the official information on the rerelease of this shoe under wraps.

Reportedly, this shoe will be available both online and in-store via Nike, its SNKRS app, and a slew of other retail merchants. The pair will have a retail price of $150 and will be available in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “Ivory Snake” are accented with black hits all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Especially with models such as the renowned Air Force 1 Low, sneaker enthusiasts have been treated to a lovely trip down memory lane thanks to Nike's approach to recreating classic combinations.

Nike Inc. is gearing up to release yet another Air Force 1 Low design, the "Ivory Snake," following the recent resupply of the "Rose White" and the much-awaited comeback of the "Rose Pink" hues.

In the summer of 2024, this striking hue will make an eventual comeback after a 2019 debut.

Keeping the original allure that made the Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Ivory Snake such a fan favorite, this sneaker has been updated.

The majority of the top is composed of white leather, which serves as a neat and traditional setting for the most prominent aspect of the footwear, which is the artificial snakeskin Swoosh as well as the heel tab.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker's general appearance gets a lift as a result of this exotic touch, which accentuates the sneaker's sumptuous feel.

There are contrasting black embellishments on the tongue flap tag that is stamped with the Nike Air Force 1 logo, as well as the Nike Air lettering that is located on the heel tab and insole, which adds a deeper dimension to the design.

The famous shape will certainly continue to have an enduring appeal since the sneaker is supported by a classic white Air Force 1 midsole and outer sole unit.

As stated on Nike's internet page, the AF1 sneaker model originated with:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ivory Snake” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of this year. Those certain to get their hands on these pairs are urged to stay in touch with Swoosh's site or the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their release.