Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose Pink” sneakers: Restock, price, and more details explored

With new iterations and restocks of many popular colorways, like the "Rose Pink" colorway, the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are prepared to dominate in 2024. The stated iteration of the Air Force 1 design was previously released in 2021. The shoes will be entirely decked in a Pink Foam/Pink Foam-University Red-White scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose Pink” variant is anticipated to make its reappearance on January 25 in the footwear market, as per Sole Retriever. Reportedly, the sneakers will be available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers, both online and in-store. It will be offered with an anticipated selling price label of $135 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose Pink” sneakers are contrasted with white sole units

Take a closer look at the on-foot image (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been among the staples since it entered the footwear scene. It has changed throughout time yet retained its charm.

The beginning of the new year marks the onset of Nike's plan to return a combination that has proved quite trendy once again to the center of attention. A replenishment of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose Pink," which was initially released in 2021 and won the hearts of many people, is about to take place.

The rerelease occurs in the course of several new and captivating arrivals for Nike's Valentine's Day assortment. The releases include Layers of Love, Solemates, and Glitter Swoosh hues.

In recognition of the Air Force 1 Low's continuing success and its ability to strike a chord with sneaker enthusiasts of all ages and generations, the Rose Pink hue is being brought back into the market.

In celebration of understated beauty and timeless layout, Nike has released the Air Force 1 Low Rose Pink. To give the footwear a gentle and delicate appearance, the leather reinforcements and underlays are covered in a gorgeous pink color that encompasses the shoe.

The palette of colors is carried over to the nylon tongue flap as well as the mesh sockliner, which contributes to a general enhancement in the sneaker's appearance, as underlined by Sole Retriever.

Expand Tweet

One of the distinguishing characteristics of this arrangement is the rose graphic that has been sewn onto the outer side of the sole block. The motif is meant to represent sweetness and affection.

Furthermore, the tongue tag features several Nike emblems, which are colored red. The layout is finished off with a light white AF1 midsole that is combined with a white rubber outer sole unit and features an illustration of a red rose located at the heel area.

The start and rise of the popular Nike Air Force 1 model are underlined by Nike as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the restocking Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose Pink” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. Nike fans and other interested parties are advised to stay connected with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the launch of the stated iteration.