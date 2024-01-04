Nike Dunk Low "Canvas Yellow Gum" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Sneakerheads will be happy to learn that the Nike Dunk Low will be available in "Canvas Yellow Gum" makeup in the coming weeks, joining a slew of other variants such as "Photon Dust Vintage Green," "Teal Navy White," and more, that have been teased in recent weeks. The early images of this model were recently shared by the popular sneaker insider, @sneakerknockerzllc.

The Nike Dunk Low “Canvas Yellow Gum” shoes are expected to arrive sometime during the next few weeks of 2024, as per initial reports from House of Heat. However, sneaker enthusiasts should note that the official release date is currently being kept under wraps by the Swoosh label.

These sneakers will reportedly hit the online as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail shops when they are released. Readers will have to keep an eye out for learning the pricing information as well.

Nike Dunk Low “Canvas Yellow Gum” sneakers are finished with gum outsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakerknockerzllc)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the few models in the world of sneakers that has maintained its appeal throughout time and brought about such a significant cultural impact.

Nike Inc. persists in delighting the masses with diverse adaptations, such as this latest offering that features a combination of fabrics and hues that exemplify a simple aesthetic. Further, with the advent of the new year, it feels that Nike is in no mood of slowing down anytime soon.

This Nike Dunk Low pushes everything to the higher plane with its choice of components, despite the fact that the color palette may appear to be familiar. The lining is made from woven material rendered from hemp, which gives the footwear a unique texture that distinguishes it from other shoes with similar characteristics.

One of the most notable characteristics of this Dunk Low is the thick additions, which are constructed from tumbled leather in a deep yellow-gold color. This is a break from the standard leather composition that is found on numerous mainstream offerings.

This "Canvas Yellow Gum" variation of Nike Dunk Low is likely to garner significant attention, especially with its bright makeup that conjures up the warmth of summer and springtime, as stated by House of Heat.

This warm hue continues further down the shoe, with the inclusion of a gum rubber outer sole unit. These gum soles are glued to the midsole, which features a sail treatment. This provides an uncluttered as well as neutral background, which makes it possible for the upper's hues and textures to pop out even more.

The Swoosh website describes the origin and rise of Dunks in their official website for sneakerheads to better familiarize themselves with the history of the popular model:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Those interested should not forget to keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Canvas Yellow Gum" shoes, as they are likely to become available in the next few months.

Signing up for regular alerts on the Swoosh website or the SNKRS app is highly suggested for sneaker enthusiasts and other readers who are interested in copping these sneakers.