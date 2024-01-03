LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Algae” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Basketball star LeBron James finds motivation in being a dad, particularly when it comes to his daughter Zhuri. The structure of the Nike LeBron 21 was inspired by Zhuri, who is LeBron's most treasured possession, much like an oyster protecting a pearl.

Therefore, the forthcoming "Algae" colorway is a tribute to the varied flora and fauna of the deep sea. This latest iteration is entirely decked in a Oil Green/Vapor Green-Sanddrift-Light Silver-Metallic Pewter palette.

The LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Algae” colorway is expected to enter the basketball sneaker market on January 25, 2024, as per initial reports from Sole Retriever and other sources.

Note that the confirmation is still pending for the Nike brand. These shoes will be priced at $200. They are anticipated to be traded via the online as well as offline sites of Nike and a slew of its linked Nike Basketball retail partners, both online and offline.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Algae” sneakers are embellished with barely volt swooshes

From the onset, the signature trainer collection that LeBron James designed with Nike has been pushing the limits of design continuously. The duo's Nike LeBron 21 takes design cues from oysters and pearls for its layout, making it the most recent installment in the Nike x LeBron series.

Here, the protective bond between LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri is likened to the protective outer shells of oysters and pearls. After the release of designs incorporating a pearl motif, such as "Akoya," "Melo Melo," and "Conchiolin," the LeBron 21 now takes its cues from the undercurrents of the ocean, more specifically the algae.

The Nike LeBron 21 Algae has a structure that distinguishes it from the previous iterations of the shoe. Instead of using standard materials such as leather or synthetic ones, the basketball shoe is constructed using a nappy suede treatment in a green color that is evocative of the naturally occurring hue of algae.

The footwear is highlighted with vapor green details, which can be seen on the eye stays, the contours of the Swoosh, portions of the heel tabs, and the LeBron insignia that is located on the tongue.

A sleek appearance is maintained, while the color palette effectively embodies the spirit of the oceanic element. In terms of its overall performance, the LeBron 21 features a midsole and outsole that are both made of vapor green foam. A bottom-loaded 13mm Zoom Air bag is located in the heel of this sole component. Additionally, extended Cushlon foam is utilized in this tooling.

King James’ latest Nike LeBron 21 model, as showcased on the brand's website, was inspired by the following:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Algae” sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming days. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay connected to Nike’s online site for timely alerts on their arrival.