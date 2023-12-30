Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Summit Lake Hornets” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Basketball icon and Nike’s long-standing associate, LeBron James, took their sneaker partnership to another level by introducing an advanced Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD model. Most recently, this new model appeared dressed in a “Summit Lake Hornet"-inspired ensemble featuring a Field Purple/Metallic Silver-University Blue palette.

The newly emerged Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Summit Lake Hornets” colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during the spring season of 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official statement from Nike Basketball is still awaited.

These shoes are predicted to be made available for purchase at Nike and other selected retail shops, both online and in-store. They are expected to be offered with a price label of $170 for each pair in men's sizes.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Summit Lake Hornets” sneakers is decked in Field Purple hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Through the gradual development of his Nike trademark line, LeBron James strives to make a distinctive impression on the global audience of basketball sneakers.

As we get into 2024, the focus shifts to the most recent generation of his collection, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD, and more notably, the striking Field Purple hue. This colorway is dubbed “Summit Lake Hornets.”

The introduction of this fresh model comes after the commercial success of the LeBron 21 and the first iteration of the NXXT Gen. It exemplifies the progression of LeBron's sneaker background and Nike's dedication to making innovative and fashionable basketball gear.

Additionally, "Multi-Color" and "First Game" versions of the silhouette are on the way, and they will be released around this purple iteration.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Summit Lake Hornets" is a tribute to the richness of history and the relationship that LeBron James has with the sport of basketball.

This design's colorful combination of purple, royal blue, and silver is a nod to the Summit Lake Hornets, the AAU club that King James formerly led. This is visible in the colorway's hues. The layout has rough suede elements on the toe and the midfoot, which are evocative of the material found on the Air Zoom Generation Court Purple.

This style is further enhanced by incorporating leather and mesh components on the foundational layer and mudguard, which together produce an energetic and tangible appearance.

Here's a detailed look at the tongue and heels (Image via Nike)

The university blue highlights add a new splash of color to numerous shoe elements, such as tongue flaps, eyestays, and Swoosh. Additionally, the huge Swoosh located on the medial midfoot sticks out in a stunning silver tone.

The midsole is deep purple, features Zoom Air padding, and is located beneath the upper. This cushioning is combined with a blue rubber outsole, providing durability and grip for the wearer.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Summit Lake Hornets” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. King James and Nike fans are advised to stay tuned to the shoe label’s official web page and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the drop of these shoes if they are willing to buy them.