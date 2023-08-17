Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Oregon-based Swoosh company is preparing another new colorway of LeBron James' signature Nike LeBron NXXT Gen sneaker model. The latest variant in the model's catalog will be dressed in the player's team's, the Los Angeles Lakers, color palette.

Although there is no confirmed launch date for the newly unveiled LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” shoes from the company, these basketball sneakers are expected to enter the footwear scene sometime later this year, as reported by Sneaker News.

These pairs will be sold through e-commerce as well as the physical sites of Nike and a few other associated retail partners of the shoe label. Keep an eye out for the pricing details of this colorway.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” shoes are covered in the team’s themed color scheme

The collaboration between Nike Inc. and LeBron James has resulted in some of the finest and most celebrated cutting-edge styles in the basketball sneaker industry. The NXXT Gen, a performance-driven shoe made to match the demands of the fast-paced game of today, is the newest model in the LeBron series.

The NXXT Gen is a low-top gear with a sizable, curved, multidirectional Zoom Air unit in the forefoot. It gives you a boost of energy for quick and accurate cornering and gives the court a flexible nature that flows organically with your foot. In the heel, a top-loaded Zoom Air element increases impact absorption and bounce.

Beginning in 2023, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen debuted as an expansion of LeBron James' signature collection. Even though it has been more than six months since that time, the model is currently sporting the Lakers' mascot colors.

The new variant surfaced following the debut of numerous colorways like “Ghost Green,” “Track Red,” “Metallic Silver,” and more, alongside a collaborative variant with Titan 22.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "Lakers" is a rather simple ode to the team, and it's the primary occasion that the silhouette has served as an inline representative of the group. The mesh top and laces of the shoe are painted a dark purple, which goes well with the gold accents on the outer sole unit as well as the Nike embroidery on the tongue flap.

The Swoosh label highlights the Akron-inspired midsole of the sneaker model in the following words:

“The multidirection traction pattern is a map of Akron—an ode to LeBron's roots and the city he continues to pour into.”

Further, the brand underlines the advantage of the Zoom Air Unit for smooth and responsive movements:

“The large forefoot Zoom Air unit is curved to bend in multiple directions. It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot. A top-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel adds cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the new LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” shoes that will be purchasable in the coming weeks of 2023. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers can stay posted by signing up on the shoe company’s primary site or using the SNKRS app to get quick updates.